Viasat Has A Strong Base With Newly Added Uncertainty

da-kuk

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), a global communications company that provides satellite broadband and wireless services, has been on an exciting trajectory of growth and transformation. This article delves into the latest quarterly performance, assesses the impact of the Inmarsat acquisition, explores future opportunities in space connectivity, and evaluates the current valuation and long-term prospects of VSAT.

Business update

In Q1 FY2024, VSAT reported revenue of 780M, marking a 36% YoY increase from 575M in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarter saw a net loss of 77M, mainly attributed to higher interest expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and non-recurring acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA reached 183M, an impressive 87% surge compared to Q1 FY2023. The total share count rose from 76.9M to 124.1M. Government systems continued to exhibit robust demand, including a significant order for a high-speed data center and a contract with the southern positioning augmentation network. In the satellite services sector, U.S. fixed broadband revenue saw a decline, as VSAT deliberately shifted some bandwidth to mobility. Commercial In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) and service aircraft increased 18% YoY to 3230, with a healthy IFC backlog of 1600.

The Inmarsat acquisition effect kicks in.

The recent acquisition of Inmarsat added a layer of complexity to Viasat's Q1 FY2024 figures, as only one month of Inmarsat's numbers were integrated. Inmarsat's actual contribution to revenue was 134M, included in the 780M total. Viasat alone experienced a 12% growth, and adjusted EBITDA grew 13% YoY. Inmarsat's full quarter revenues would have been around 400M, with adjusted EBITDA at about 220M. Consequently, the combined Viasat and Inmarsat revenue for the quarter, considering the pre-acquisition period, would have amounted to approximately 1.046B, reflecting an 11% increase YoY with both companies achieving double-digit revenue growth. The combined adjusted EBITDA for the full quarter would have been around 331M, a 9% YoY growth. If this trend continues, it is conceivable that VSAT might catch the projected revenue (4.1B) and Adj EBITDA (1.4B) for the year.

Acquisition synergy (VSAT presentation)

VSAT is hyper-focused on bandwidth. Now they have more reliable multiply-band assets.

In the future, the areas expected to see the most growth in space connectivity are aviation, mobility services, maritime, land mobile, and enterprise. This shift to mobility is partly driven by the decrease in available households in remote regions, along with increased government infrastructure investment, which should also help cover some of those areas. The acquisition of Inmarsat's valuable L-band assets, known for their reliability in heavy rains and cloudy weather due to their longer wavelengths, is a significant addition for VSAT. This is particularly vital for mission-critical businesses, addressing a concern that many customers previously had with VSAT. Inmarsat's extensive global client base presents an opportunity for easy adoption of VSAT for more bandwidth. The management anticipates that future free cash flow could increase by an estimated 1.5B through synergies.

The Viasat-3 1 antenna issue is still unclear

VSAT has reported an issue with a deployable antenna on ViaSat-3 Flight 1, and they are actively working with the antenna supplier and the satellite manufacturer to fully assess the situation for the first flight and its implications for Flight 2. Despite this, VSAT does not expect a significant impact on its fiscal year 2024 financial results due to Flight 1's performance. However, fiscal year 2025 will be influenced by the performance of Flight 1 and the timing of corrective actions on Flight 2. This anomaly is expected to slow growth, but not halt it entirely. The manufacturer has a long and successful history with 100% successful deployments on various missions, including 5 on Inmarsat satellites.

While this incident does introduce uncertainty into VSAT's future financial performance, the risk is somewhat mitigated in my view. The $700M mission is insured for $400M, providing some financial cushion even if the entire satellite were to be lost. Given that all other functions are performing well, and the antennas' manufacturer has an excellent success rate, it is reasonable to expect that the next launch is likely to succeed. I guess they will have to cut lots of fixed application businesses to make up the backlog they need to fulfill in the coming years.

Competition is actually not as intense as expected because of the focus on cost

VSAT undoubtedly faces competition with Starlink and a myriad of other satellite startups, with more capital pouring into the space market and vying for a share of VSAT's business. Yet, in the GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) market, I think VSAT maintains a strong position as the most vertically integrated player with the most advanced dynamic bandwidth technology. Long-term relationships with government and defense customers, coupled with product manufacturing capabilities, provide VSAT with diversification and adaptability to meet future challenges.

The VSAT 3 satellite, with its addition of 1 Terabit per second, represents the highest capacity in the GEO segment. This sets VSAT apart from competitors like SES SA, which is more MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) focused and primarily known for TV and video, where satellites don't need to be interactive. While other players such as SES and Echostar may have more satellites, they typically incur higher fixed asset costs than VSAT per sale. I think this competitive edge positions VSAT well to maintain its leadership in an increasingly crowded market.

Bottom line

VSAT's valuation, with a market cap of $3.7B, stands at its highest level since 2022, contrasting sharply with a price trend that is nearly at its lowest point since 2020. The company is in a challenging financial position, with ongoing losses, negative cash flow, and increasing long-term debt of $7.2B. Yet, it's crucial to recognize that VSAT is in a phase of growth and transformation, with a $4B annual revenue that barely scratches the surface of a $1.5T market opportunity. Given the consistent and predictable revenue streams and year-over-year growth (COVID-19 being an exception), some level of leverage is expected.

Data by YCharts

VSAT's EV/revenue ratio has historically fluctuated between 1.6 and 3.2, trading at similar multiples to SES. This was during a period when Viasat 3 was not operational, and the current issues with Viasat 3 add significant uncertainty to the picture. However, the stock price is likely to grow in alignment with revenue per share, considering the solid foundation VSAT has with its existing fleet. Success with the next Viasat 3 launch and subsequent operations could lead to a likely increase in multiples. Therefore, while there is undeniable risk, VSAT appears to be a long-term play that may be somewhat undervalued at present. The company's future seems promising, provided it successfully navigates current challenges.