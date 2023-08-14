Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Enbridge Is Overrated

Aug. 14, 2023 4:34 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CACOP, CVX, DIA, PSX, QQQ, T, VOO, XOM8 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • Retirees are often convinced to prioritize dividend income investing (even though they don't have to), causing them to lag the total returns of the broad market averages.
  • Enbridge's 10-year total returns have been relatively abysmal compared to not only the broad market averages (S&P 500, DJIA, Nasdaq-100), but also to the big U.S. O&G companies.
  • Meantime, ENB arguably has a high debt load and may be facing existential threats from EVs and global warming, and dividend growth has slowed.
  • That being the case, is ENB's current 7.2% yield really worth it when investors can get ~5% in a money market fund and/or deploy the capital in equities with superior total returns?

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

While I certainly understand the need for retirement income, many retirees with substantial assets and income from Social Security and pensions still get convinced (brainwashed?) into thinking that they need to overemphasize dividend income (yield) simply because they're "retired." Typically, this "strategy" causes them to significantly lag the returns

Michael Fitzsimmons
Comments (8)

Joe_G
Today, 5:11 PM
Money market funds offering more than 5% is really what every investment should be compared against these days, including high-flying tech stocks who are trading at sky high valuations.

The only caveat I would add is that money market rates are not permanent. Today’s 5.25% could drop quickly once a recession kicks in and the Fed backs off its tightening agenda.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 5:20 PM
@Joe_G - I certainly agree that today's money market rate could drop relatively quickly when the Fed cuts.

However, while interest rates in general should be used as a discount of future cash-flow analysis for tech stocks, there are other factors I would rate as being more important: two of which would be revenue growth and growth in free-cash-flow. As pointed out in my other article published today (an "Editor's Pick"):

"Energy In / Tech Out"

seekingalpha.com/...

in Q2 GOOG generated $21.8 billion in FCF for a FCF yield of 29.2% of total revenue (up a whopping 11 percentage points yoy). That obviously blows a money market away, and all of the big oil & gas companies as well.
ussdotsons
Today, 5:03 PM
And that is not to mention the exchange rate beating you to death every quarter. I totally agree with you.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 5:13 PM
@ussdotsons - good point: when the U.S. dollar strengthens vs the Canadian Loonie, U.S. investors get a smaller U.S. denominated dividend payment due to the FX. Of course that can work in the other direction as well. Thanks for the contribution!

Investors can see the long-term U.S./Canadian FX chart here:

www.cnbc.com/...
Kenmare
Today, 5:00 PM
Signature Fitz piece. Cuts through the established orthodoxy on ENB. Keep 'em coming. Michael.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 5:02 PM
@Kenmare - thanks and I will! I appreciate you reading and the nice comment. Have a great week!
David-McCormick
Today, 4:57 PM
ALL pipelines are captive to the service service area geography and the involved commodity. ENB is both a gas and oil pipeline system. A major component is the old INTERPROVINCIAL PIPELINE, a great crude oil firm of 50 or 60 years ago, but higher risk today. Afterall, it's the big transporter of Alberta tar sand oil. Reaching for yield is always a dubious course for prudent investors. There are usually sound reasons for the yield being so high. TC ENERGY (a gas pipeline system,) parallel to the old INTERPROVINCIAL system which owns parts of the old Columbia Gas pipeline system may be less risky. KMI and WMB each have their strengths and weaknesses, too. 🤔
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 5:10 PM
@David-McCormick - of course the flip-side of that observation is that some would say that it is the customers that are captive to the pipelines available (thus why pipelines are typically regulated).

Agreed - abnormally yields for extended periods of time typically can be explained by increased risks. In the case of ENB, my opinion is (as pointed out in the piece) it is due to four primary intertwined factors:

1) a huge debt-load relative to risk
2) a somewhat low and arbitrary payout ratio for a midstream company
3) a long-term track record of relatively poor total returns, some of which has to do with the large-scale projects that got hung-up in court (and the resulting cost overruns and delayed EBITDA).

Anyhow, thanks for reading and leaving your thoughts.
