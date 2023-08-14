Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Encompass Health Corporation: Solid Quarterly Report Makes For A Buy

Aug. 14, 2023 3:55 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)
Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
135 Followers

Summary

  • Encompass Health Corporation has seen 11.7% YoY revenue growth and a 30% increase in share price over the past year.
  • EHC's recent Q2 results were impressive, with strong earnings and an increased 2023 guidance.
  • EHC has solid margins, a sustainable dividend, and better growth prospects compared to its industry peer, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Doctor and administrators talking in hospital lobby

Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outline

Momentum continues for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) as revenues grow by 11.7% YoY. Engaging in the healthcare facilities industry, EHC has built up a strong market position for itself. The valuation continues to look appealing, even

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
135 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.