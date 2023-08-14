Dye & Durham Partially Transitions To Subscription Model To Reduce Revenue Volatility

putilich

A Quick Take On Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCPK:DYNDF) provides a range of legal technology products and payment solutions for law firms and other businesses worldwide.

The firm has had a volatile revenue history, and management needs to reignite organic revenue growth.

It’s worth putting on a watch list for future consideration, but I’m Neutral [Hold] on DYNDF in the near term.

Dye & Durham Overview And Market

Toronto, Canada-based Dye & Durham sells software solutions for legal practice management, data insights and due diligence and payments infrastructure.

The firm is headed by CEO Mathew Proud, who was CEO of OneMove Online Systems, which acquired Dye & Durham in 2016.

Dye & Durham's customers include law firms, financial institutions, government agencies, and other businesses.

The company operates globally, with operations in Canada, the United States, the UK, and Ireland.

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for legal technology was estimated at $23.45 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $47.1 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing investment by legal practitioners in technology solutions to streamline operations and improve work product quality.

Significant recent developments include the addition of artificial intelligence capabilities to legal technology systems and a continuing trend toward cloud-based systems.

Also, the chart below shows the U.S. Legal Technology market's historical and projected growth trajectory from 2020 to 2030:

U.S. Legal Technology Market (Grand View Research)

By region, North America accounted for 49% of the total market share in 2022, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing through 2030.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Icertis

Filevine

Casetext

ProfitSolv

Knovos

Mystacks

Practice Insight Pty Ltd (WiseTime)

TimeSolv Corporation

Themis Solutions (Clio)

Everlaw, Inc.

LexisNexis Legal & Professional Company.

Dye & Durham’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has dropped in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has also fallen markedly:

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has remained high; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fluctuated within a narrow range:

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened much further into negative territory, as the chart shows here:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is IFRS.)

In the past 12 months, DYNDF’s stock price has risen 10.4% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) growth of 12.53%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (TradingView)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $20.9 million in cash and equivalents and $930.8 million in total debt, of which $0.9 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $112.8 million, during which capital expenditures were only $3.0 million. The company paid $20.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Dye & Durham

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 5.1 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.4 Price / Sales 2.8 Revenue Growth Rate 7.2% Net Income Margin -18.4% EBITDA % 29.3% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA 9.1 Market Capitalization $810,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,740,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $115,850,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.06 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

Dye & Durham’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 36.5% as of FQ3 2023’s results, so the firm has performed reasonably well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) FQ3 2023 Revenue Growth % 7.2% EBITDA % 29.3% Total 36.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On Dye & Durham

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2023’s results, management highlighted growth in its contractual annual recurring revenue to 18% of total revenue as it seeks to increase this figure to 50% in three years time to improve predictability.

Operating expenses have dropped by nearly 20% YoY, and leadership said the company is ahead of schedule for its cost reduction initiatives.

So far in the fiscal year, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by 20%. Leadership also said they have been consciously lowering their reliance on real estate transaction revenue, although it is seeing a rebound in this area.

Management didn’t disclose any company or revenue retention rates but did say churn was "low to mid-single digits."

Total revenue for FQ3 2023 dropped 21.7% year-over-year, but gross profit margin increased by 0.7%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue slid 1.1% YoY while operating income fell sharply, by 57.2%.

The company's financial position is mixed, with slim liquidity and significant long-term debt. However, free cash flow has been quite strong.

The firm’s Rule of 40 performance has been reasonably strong, although revenue growth has been low.

Looking ahead, management provided an estimated FQ4 2023 revenue of $87 million, bringing the forecasted total revenue for the fiscal year to around $329.8 million.

If achieved, this would represent a 12% decline in Fiscal 2023 revenue versus Fiscal 2022’s growth rate of 125.93% over Fiscal 2021.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DYNDF at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.1x on revenue contraction for fiscal year 2023 against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of 21% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 9.3x on July 19, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, DYNDF is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of July 19, 2023.

Risks to the company’s outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.

Management also highlighted several times that it views the stock as quite undervalued, especially compared to its peers.

While that may be arguable, the company has been exposed to real estate transaction volume which has been shrinking, its revenue history has been volatile, and it is in the middle of a transition to a recurring revenue model.

The stock may be worth putting on a watch list for future consideration, and it may have upside if the firm can continue to execute on its M&A strategy.

For now, I’m Neutral [Hold] on the stock until management can reignite revenue growth.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.