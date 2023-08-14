krblokhin

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has consistently focused on increasing profits from its existing product lines, boasting an impressive market share across all its brands. By offering attractive dividends and strengthening its position in the market, the company has solidified its prominence in the industry. This article offers a technical analysis of Altria Group's stock price to forecast its future trajectory and pinpoint investment possibilities. The primary focus lies on the historical evaluation of price trends and the identification of crucial levels for long-term investors. The insight gained from observing that Altria Group's stock price is maintaining a strong long-term bullish trend, coupled with its current consolidation phase, suggests that any correction in the stock price could present a notable investment opportunity in the company.

Altria's Complex Landscape in the Changing Tobacco Industry

In the second quarter of 2023, Altria Group faced a diverse financial landscape. Though net revenues declined marginally by 0.5% to $6.5 billion, mainly owing to diminished income in the smokeable products division, revenues excluding excise taxes grew by 1.2% to $5.4 billion. The fiscal picture is further muddied by a significant leap in reported diluted EPS, which soared by over 100% to $1.19. This surge was largely propelled by factors such as charges related to past investments in JUUL Labs Inc., special items connected to Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), an uptick in reported operating companies' income, and a reduction in outstanding shares. However, these gains were somewhat offset by increases in tobacco-related litigation costs and expenses associated with the NJOY acquisition. The adjusted diluted EPS also grew by 4.0% to $1.31, mirroring the higher adjusted OCI and fewer shares.

Despite facing challenges such as the declining number of smokers and societal campaigns to limit smoking, Altria Group has displayed an impressive ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The decision to augment cigarette prices three times within the first seven months of 2023 reflects a strategic response to these challenges, leading to a robust 8.6% dividend yield that continues to attract investors. The company's successful implementation of these price increases, even amidst concerns about inflation and sustainability, underlines Altria Group's strength in navigating complex market dynamics. By shifting rising costs to consumers and maintaining a firm grasp on pricing strategies, Altria Group has not only sustained but has also boosted its dividend yields, as demonstrated in the long-term chart below.

Data by YCharts

This adept management of pricing, coupled with an unwavering commitment to profitability, solidifies Altria Group's position as a resilient and promising investment. With a consistent track record of innovation and growth, Altria Group remains bullish in the long term, offering an appealing prospect for those aligned with its strategic vision and robust financial performance.

Understanding the Long-Term Outlook and Historical Analysis

The yearly chart below illustrates a compelling picture of the long-term prospects for the Altria Group, underscoring a powerful bullish trend. Starting from a bottom of $1.43 in 2000, the price has risen to all-time highs of $51.43. This upward journey has been characterized by three strong bottoms over the past 25 years.

The first bottom was observed in 2000 at $1.43, when the dot-com bubble burst and triggered a general market downturn, including a substantial drop in Altria Group's stock price. This period was fraught with challenges for the tobacco industry, including legal pressures such as lawsuits and increased regulatory scrutiny. These factors fostered investor uncertainty, leading to a decline in Altria Group's stock price. However, consumer spending rebounded as the early 2000s recession waned and the economy began to recover. The Altria Group, reliant on discretionary spending, benefited from this economic turnaround. Its initiatives to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, such as diversifying into new product lines, contributed to a strong bottom in 2000.

MO Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This first bottom laid the groundwork for a prolonged bullish trend, propelling the stock price to $9.77 in 2008. The second bottom was observed in 2009, a consequence of the Great Recession, severely impacting various industries. The economic decline led to decreased consumer spending on items like tobacco, subsequently affecting Altria Group's revenue and profitability. This period also brought about heightened uncertainty and risk aversion among investors, resulting in a broad sell-off in equities. Simultaneously, the tobacco industry faced new regulatory pressures, including heightened taxation and restrictions on marketing and packaging. The convergence of these macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges contributed to Altria Group's stock price decline. However, this downturn was temporary, and the market promptly produced a strong bottom at $6.14, subsequently rebounding. The subsequent nine-year period witnessed a staggering 733.87% increase from the 2009 lows of $6.14 to the high of $51.20, signifying a solid bullish long-term outlook for the Altria Group.

Following this nine-year growth spurt, the stock price experienced a decline in 2018. This was triggered by significant concerns regarding regulatory pressure on the tobacco industry. The FDA's contemplation of measures to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes and increased scrutiny around vaping and e-cigarettes, where Altria Group had made substantial investments, created uncertainty. Coupled with shifting consumer behaviors, such as quitting smoking or switching to alternative products, these factors drove the stock price down. Furthermore, the decline of Altria Group's stock price in 2020 was partly due to the economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This prompted changes in consumer behavior, increased regulatory pressures, and ongoing legal challenges, especially concerning Altria Group's investment in Juul Labs. Despite these headwinds, a strong bottom was forged, driven by the company's robust dividend yield, resilient tobacco demand, strategic cost-cutting, and adaptability to the market's evolving landscape.

The historical analysis reveals that the strong upward move in the Altria Group was occasionally interrupted by drops in stock price but consistently rebounded. The reversal in 2020, signified by a strong wick on the yearly candle as shown in the above chart, emphasizes a robustly bullish market, with the momentum likely to persist. Bullish candles for 2021 and 2022, along with a consolidation phase in 2023, indicate a strong bottom in Altria Group, representing potential buying opportunities for future rallies.

The quarterly chart further elucidated the above narrative, showcasing an inverted head and shoulders formation in 2020, with the head at $23.23, shoulders at $39.50 and $37.69, and neckline at $51.20. As the market consolidates, forming the right shoulder, a break above the neckline could signal a robust rally upwards. The first two quarters of 2023 reveal a consolidation pattern, suggesting that the market might pause before advancing. However, the inside bar in the second quarter indicates market compression, hinting that a break above the first quarter might unleash a strong move. The price structure of this market implies that the price is positioned for further acceleration, reinforcing the long-term bullish perspective for Altria Group stock.

MO Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Identification of Key levels

To better understand the bullish sentiment surrounding the Altria Group and pinpoint the essential levels, the monthly chart below utilizes Fibonacci retracement, stretching from the 2009 low of $6.14 to the 2017 high of $51.20. This analysis reveals that Altria Group's sharp price decline in 2020 led the market to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, forming a solid bottom that precluded a rally. Blue arrows on the chart highlight the quick reversals from the pivot points of this robust bottom, emphasizing the importance of this level.

Additionally, the firm bottoms indicated by blue arrows at $29.98, $29.18, and $28.96 align with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. These swift reversals from this strong support zone and the consistent price consolidation above these markers suggest that the market is bracing itself for the next substantial upward move. The inverted head and shoulder pattern, previously noted in the quarterly chart, becomes more evident in this monthly representation. Furthermore, the RSI remains above the mid-level of 50, reinforcing that investors may find value in continuing to buy at current levels and hold for the long term.

MO Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The weekly chart below unveils a falling wedge pattern, extending from the 2017 high of $51.20 to the COVID-19 low of $23.26 to enhance the understanding of Altria Group's key levels. A significant breakout from this falling wedge materialized in the first quarter of 2021, propelling the price to an all-time high of $51.43. Interestingly, this recent peak of $51.43 also fulfilled the target set by the falling wedge pattern.

Consequently, the price is consolidating below this level, potentially attracting new buyers. A red line on the chart outlines the immediate-term support at $38, a level regarded as a strong foundation for long-term investors. With the market structure indicating bullish prospects, investors considering Altria Group's stock may view the current price level as a favorable entry point. By understanding these critical technical patterns and levels, investors can formulate informed strategies that align with the ongoing bullish bias in the Altria Group, making decisions to buy and hold for extended periods.

MO Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Altria Group's strategy of augmenting profits by escalating cigarette prices on three separate occasions within the first seven months of 2023 carries inherent risks. Such a strategy could potentially alienate consumers, compelling them to seek cheaper alternatives, thereby initiating a sustained decline in demand. The scenario is further complicated by additional threats like intensified regulatory oversight, possible initiatives to diminish nicotine content, and amplified taxation on tobacco products.

While Altria Group's robust dividend yield might seem appealing, doubts regarding its long-term viability amidst dwindling volumes and inflating costs could alarm investors. Furthermore, the rise of new competitors, more economical options, or a societal transition towards non-tobacco products may present enduring challenges for Altria Group.

From a technical standpoint, a break below the $23.36 mark could destruct the long-term bullish trend by authenticating a double top formation at $51.20 and $51.43. Such a development would significantly alter the market's bullish outlook, necessitating a reassessment of investment strategies related to Altria Group.

Bottom Line

The Altria Group, with its leading position in the tobacco industry, continues to demonstrate a seemingly successful business approach by leveraging its strong market share and focusing on profits from existing lines. The company's strategic approach to increasing cigarette prices, despite societal pressures against smoking, demonstrates confidence and adaptability in the market. This decision aligns with Altria's proactive stance and commitment to growth, reflecting a complex but promising financial landscape. The current technical analysis underscores a bullish long-term outlook for Altria Group, reinforced by a confident and calculated response to underlying market challenges. The company's mastery of the interplay between price, demand, regulation, and shifting consumer behaviors sets a positive trajectory for the future. Investors drawn to the company's substantial dividend yield can find assurance in Altria's proven ability to navigate these complexities. With a thoughtful and strategic approach, investment in Altria Group presents a promising opportunity for those aligned with the company's vision and committed to its continued success.

The prominent wick formation for the yearly candle 2020 showcases the robust bullish pressure for Altria Group. Additionally, forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern, coupled with consolidation at higher levels, indicates that the market is gathering strength at these levels, preparing for the next breakout. A move above the $51.20 mark will likely trigger a strong rally in the market. Investors might see this as an ideal time to invest in Altria Group at the current price, with opportunities to accumulate more positions if the stock price sees further drops.