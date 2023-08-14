pinstock/E+ via Getty Images

A couple of days ago, I read a Seeking Alpha article from a fellow contributor describing how he is considering investing for his newborn son. I thought it was a very interesting and neat concept. He recommended 10 stocks he was considering, but I think there is a simpler, more sensible way.

This article is going to describe how and why I would invest for a hypothetical newborn son, but the content will be relevant whether you're investing for a newborn child, a nephew, or yourself, whether you're retired or just starting your first job. While this article is going to discuss my long-term investment strategy through the lens of this newborn son scenario, I think the strategy applies to everyone, no matter where you are in your investing journey.

Compound interest

I won't spend much time explaining compound interest because every investor knows what it is, but sometimes I think it's good to have a reminder of just how powerful it is. In John Bogle's famous book The Little Book of Common Sense Investing (hint on what this article focuses on), John Bogle refers to compound interest as "The Magic of Compounding Returns". While it isn't really magic but actually simply boring math, is it really astonishing to look at the compounding effect.

To illustrate this, we are going to start crafting our scenario. Let's set up some assumptions.

For my hypothetical newborn son, I will set up a custodial account.

I invest $10,000 once at his birth.

Since he is young and can tolerate risk, we will invest it entirely in stocks.

We will assume a 10% average annual return, about what the S&P 500 has historically returned, and will remain 100% in stocks until he retires at 65.

Before I go on, I want to say that these numbers are all simply estimates for educational purposes.

For this article, I will use rough averages and not take variables such as taxes or inflation into consideration because they are ever-changing and this article isn't about my forecast, but simply a long-term sensible strategy. A one-time investment of $10,000 assuming all the above variables will be worth over $6.6 million when my hypothetical newborn reaches age 65.

Hypothetical growth of $10,000 (investor.gov)

As impressive as that is, let's now look at what happens if we (either the parent or the newborn son once he gets a job) contribute $100 a month from birth to age 65 on top of the lump sum of $10,000 at birth.

Hypothetical growth of $10,000 and $100 a month (investor.gov)

My newborn at retirement will now have over $14.6 million. Saving and investing is important at any age. One of my favorite quotes comes from a book called The Psychology of Money: "Every bit of savings is like taking a point in the future that would have been owned by someone else and giving it back to yourself."

The above scenario may not be applicable for everyone, so feel free to put in your own numbers here. While the more time money has to compound, the larger it gets, the magic of compound interest works whether the investment outlook is 65 years or just one year.

Just a few more assumptions

I'll get into the strategy soon, but I have just a few more assumptions I need to lay out.

We are looking to invest sensibly. Part of me wants to gamble it all on TQQQ or far out-of-the-money options of my favorite penny stock, but instead, our goal is to find a good risk-reward ratio.

We want minimal to no active managing. Simply buy the asset, turn dividend reinvestment on, and hold.

Finally, we are hoping to build a portfolio that lets us sleep well at night.

Let's finally introduce the ETF

My strategy involves one simple investment. SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) aims to replicate the investment results of the S&P 500. The S&P 500 is a broad market US equity index. There are many S&P 500 ETFs, but I will be using SPY as my S&P 500 ETF because it is the first and largest ETF. One of the beauties of an index fund like SPY is that funds like this are passively managed, so expense ratios are minimal. SPY has an expense ratio of only 0.09%. You can find similar ETFs with somewhat lower expense ratios, but I prefer to stick with the industry leader, SPY. Its AUM is over $415B. SPY has an 85% overlap with VTI, Vanguard's total US stock market ETF. Feel free to disagree with this, but I prefer SPY over VTI because it helps me sleep better at night because I know I own only the biggest, highest-quality companies rather than any small and micro-cap zombie companies. At the end of the day, SPY is still a broad market index and is highly correlated with VTI.

SPY's holdings

SPY holds 500 stocks. Its top 10 are the biggest public companies in the US.

SPY's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

Recently, many people have been complaining that the SPY has gotten too top-heavy. Its top 10 holdings make up a little over 30% of the ETF. But this is where the beauty of SPY comes in.

How SPY is priced

SPY is priced by the entire market. Every time you trade SPY, another S&P 500 vehicle, or any one of the 500 companies, no matter how small or large your transaction is, you are pricing the market. If you are trying to pick stocks to outperform the market, you are essentially saying that you are smarter than the entire market. The market prices everything at a value that the broad market thinks is fair.

Is stock picking really that hard?

The "relentless rule of humble arithmetic" is the idea that the return of the stock market must be equal to the return of all investors. If someone gets more in return, someone else gets less. For every person who outperforms the market, there is another who underperforms. It's a zero-sum game.

My favorite study on indexing versus actively managed funds illustrates this perfectly. Let's first understand that professional fund managers who have almost every research tool are likely better than most individual investors. This study found that less than 10% of actively managed funds were able to outperform the market over a 20-year period. While SPY isn't a total market ETF, remember it has an 85% overlap so it still is a broad market index. Along with simply finding out what percent of funds outperformed the market over the past 20 years, they also did a study to find out how consistently funds outperformed.

S&P Dow Jones Indices analysts looked at 2,132 actively managed funds (excluding funds that focus on narrow market segments or invest with borrowed money) that existed from 2017 to 2022. They calculated the total return for all of the funds in 2017 and ranked them from worst performance to best. They took the top quartile (25%) and calculated how many funds in the top quartile in 2017 remained there until 2022, in an attempt to identify the major winners that showed consistent, high outperformance. A grand total of ZERO funds remained in the top 25% ​​for each of the five years.

After finding this, the S&P Dow Jones Indices analysts thought that maybe a fund remaining in the top quartile for 5 years is too selective, so they loosened the criteria and now looked for funds that remained in the top 50% for each of the five years. Take a guess on what percent of the over 2000 funds were able to remain in the top 50% for all five years. Keep in mind, the people who run these funds are professionals whose entire job is to generate alpha. Less than one percent were able to be consistent, long-term (5 years) winners.

While this study compares actively managed funds to the total US market, as discussed before, the total US market and the S&P 500 have an 85% overlap. John Bogle even says that there is no reason to stress about whether you should own the S&P 500 or a total US market ETF because they are so similar.

What this means for my hypothetical son

If almost all the pros can't pick stocks that will consistently beat the market for 5 years, I doubt I'll be able to pick stocks that will outperform for 65 years. My best bet would be to buy and hold SPY in my son's custodial account.

Translation for an everyday investor

Maybe you aren't about to be a hypothetical father like me, but instead just investing for yourself. The study above is a good testament to why SPY should be the backbone of your portfolio. You aren't likely to outperform SPY. I know every investor has an itch for stock picking. We all have our favorite growth stocks, valuation techniques, and want to put our knowledge to good use. We are all here "Seeking Alpha". And there is nothing wrong with that. Having a stock-picking portfolio on the side is a great idea. I certainly have one! This strategy ensures that the majority of your investment is in SPY and then you can scratch that itch to try to generate alpha.

One more potential holding

John Bogle is often referred to as the "Father of Indexing". In The Little Book of Common Sense Investing, he recommended owning the S&P 500 or the total US market for the equity portion of your portfolio and that's it. SPY fits his recommendation. He explicitly says there is no reason to own international stocks. Bogleheads, the name that people who believe in his investing strategy call themselves, say he was wrong about this. He cited globalization, currency risk, and financial and institutional risks in other countries as to why you should only own SPY, but many Bogleheads disagree. They give many different reasons for why he may have said this. Some say he was "blinded by patriotism", but whatever the reasoning was, some people still prefer to own international stocks.

If you wish to include international exposure to your portfolio, the same philosophy applies, but using a different index. VXUS is a low-cost International index ETF. It allows you to choose what percent of your portfolio you want in SPY and what percent you want in international stocks. If you simply want a market-cap weighted world ETF, I recommend VT.

My hypothetical son will not be owning international stocks. Again, feel free to disagree with me, but I believe American companies have enough of a foreign presence that I still get global diversification in a sense. Along with this, not holding international stocks lets me sleep better at night which was one of the criteria for making investment decisions. Because I know and love the country I live in and I have faith in it, I feel better knowing these companies are listed on a US exchange and have to follow US regulations.

Conclusion

Thank you for going on this journey with me and my hypothetical son. SPY is clearly the simplest and most effective way to invest long-term. Investing young is a great thing; it allows you to take advantage of compound growth for as long as you can. If professionals can't consistently beat the market, it is very hard to believe most individuals could. Simply Buy SPY (and an international stock market index if you desire) and take advantage of compounding Growth. Of course, by all means, keep some funds to play around with to test your stock-picking skills!