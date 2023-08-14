Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TAG Immobilien AG (TAGOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 4:19 PM ETTAG Immobilien AG (TAGOF), TAGYY
TAG Immobilien AG (OTCPK:TAGOF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Thiel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Rothaeusler - Deutsche Bank

Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF

Simon Stippig - Warburg Research

Kai Klose - Berenberg

Marios Pastou - Societe Generale

Martin Thiel

Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everyone. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in despite the summertime for our H1 conference call. Let's start the presentation on Page number 4, the highlights slide, and perhaps it's worth discussing, at this time, already perhaps the 5 most important aspects of today's publication.

First of all, look at our asset disposal activity in Germany. In total, in the first half of 2023, we sold more than 1,000 units. If you want to give me a breakdown between the different quarters, we sold 750 units in the second quarter and 300 units have been sold in the first quarter. This number, so this more than 1,000 units, excludes the so-called asset swap that we announced with the Q1 figures. So regarding this transaction, which was a disposal of 1,300 units and a parallel acquisition of around 700 units, we stepped back from the contract as the buyer was not able to prepare the financing in due time.

So this 1,050 units, just to make this clear, is a clean number without this asset swap transaction. And we think that's a quite successful number that allowed us to generate net cash proceeds, which is basically the most important figure we look at when realizing such transactions of €140 million.

Looking back on the reserve activity in the last trailing 12 months, we came out now with nearly 2,000 units that we have sold and we received total net cash proceeds of more

