USOI: Constant State Of Decay

Diesel
  • Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs offers high dividend yields but has negative total returns.
  • USOI writes covered calls against an ETF, USO, that holds oil futures contracts, resulting in NAV decay.
  • The fund's high expense ratio and lack of trading opportunities make it unsuitable for investors in my view.
  • Even if you ignore the NAV decay and share price drops, you have to pay attention to falling dividends year after year.

Oil from Brazil.

Ranimiro Lotufo Neto

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) is a fund that offers very high dividend yields by selling covered calls against oil futures. As oil futures tend to be highly volatile, selling at the money

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

retiredrhb
Today, 6:37 PM
Total Return depends on what you paid for the stock and how much it is worth now. My total return is not some arbitrary date picked out of a hat such your chart which started in mid-2017. My breakeven is 72.23 so with the capital gains and 26% dividend yield, my total return beats your chart's total return hands down. Worrying about the high expense ratio is a needless worry. What really matters is your return after the expense ratio. By the way, there's no law that says you have to hold this stock forever. The August dividend is higher than the June and July dividends which makes this a a shortterm Hold or Buy.
