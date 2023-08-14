USOI: Constant State Of Decay

Ranimiro Lotufo Neto

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) is a fund that offers very high dividend yields by selling covered calls against oil futures. As oil futures tend to be highly volatile, selling at the money options provide juicy premiums but gives up all upside and results in NAV decay over time as oil often tends to be in a W shape market that fluctuates wildly up and down.

The fund has been around for several years now, and it offers a dividend yield of 25%, but the fund's dividend yield fluctuated wildly anywhere from 10% to north of 60%. You may also remember a brief period during the March 2020 crash when oil prices actually went to negative territory because of a global economic shutdown and this fund's yield jumped sharply at the time, but it was mostly because its share price took a pretty big drop.

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, the fund doesn't directly write covered calls on oil futures themselves. It writes covered calls against an ETF (USO) which holds a basket of oil futures. For example USO currently holds 15 different monthly oil futures contracts ranging from September 23 contracts to May 2024 contracts. Basically, USOI uses this fund as a proxy for oil futures and writes covered calls against this fund.

Top 10 holdings of USO (Seeking Alpha)

By design, USO has been experiencing a NAV decay ever since its inception with the exception of brief periods when oil had very strong rallies. This is because futures contracts also have time value (similar to options) and they also experience decay over time. So if a fund buys monthly oil futures contracts for the next 12 months, if oil prices are stuck in a range or remain flat, the fund will keep losing money to time decay. This is exactly what we've been seeing with USO for the last decade and half. As a matter of fact, USO is considered as a trading vehicle that you buy right before you expect oil prices to rally and sell right after the rally has happened. It's not meant to be held for long periods of time.

Data by YCharts

Then the same should also be true for USOI which holds USO and writes covered calls against it. USOI tends to outperform USO because it sells covered calls against the latter. Remember that USO suffers from time decay because it holds options contracts and USOI offsets this by selling covered calls and benefiting from time decay, but the benefit seems to be very limited. Despite selling covered calls on USO for the last 5 years, it was only able to outperform the fund slightly and both are in negative territory in total returns.

Data by YCharts

Yes it is true. Despite offering dividend yields ranging from 25% to 50% at times, USOI's total return in the last 5 years was a negative -10%. It still outperformed USO but failed to deliver returns to investors. Basically even if you took those giant dividend payments, reinvested them back into the fund and completely ignored tax implications, you would still not come ahead and lose a significant amount of money. Isn't the goal of investing actually to make money and grow your wealth? This fund isn't doing that. In fact, it's doing the opposite of that. The results would look even more dramatic if you included inflation in the calculations.

On top of that the fund has a high expense ratio of 0.85% which means the fund is charging you high prices to lose your money. One could say that USO is not good for buying and holding, but it's good for trading since you can take advantage of rallies in oil prices but USOI doesn't have that feature either since it sells covered calls at the money and gives up all upside for premium money. So it can't be used as a good trading mechanism either. If it doesn't work for buying and holding, and it doesn't work for trading, then why is the fund good for?

I can see that investors are sometimes desperate for income, and they put their money into funds and stocks with high yields without paying a lot of attention to details and implications of how that fund is able to generate its yields and if the fund's yields are sustainable. A lot of times investors get caught in what are called "high yield traps" where an initial high yield entices them, but they find out sooner or later that they are actually losing money in the process.

If a fund has a yield of 10%, it should have total returns of at least 5% so that you know that you are not losing too much money to NAV decay. Ideally, a fund's total return should be at least as high as its dividend yield if not more but high yielding stocks and ETFs rarely achieve that. There are many high yielding funds that have zero or negative total returns despite having super high yields and this appears to be one of them.

One of the issues with funds that are constantly seeing NAV decay is that as the NAV drops, so does the dividend because sooner or later the fund has to reduce its dividends since the lower NAV can't support the old dividend anymore. This fund is no exception as its annual dividends dropped significantly since the fund's inception. In 2018, it paid $50 in dividends followed by $75 in 2019, but it has paid only about $35 in 2022, and it's on track to pay about $25 this year.

USOI dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

Many times income-oriented investors say that they don't care about NAV or share price of their funds as long as dividends keep coming, but they actually need to pay close attention to NAV as it will tell them what kind of dividends they can expect in the future and how safe their dividends are.

In conclusion, I don't recommend USOI to income-seeking investors because it will continue to experience a decay in price (though it may be a smaller decay than what USO experiences) which will result in further reductions of dividend. There is no reason to buy and hold a fund that almost always results in negative total returns and charges you 0.85% for it.