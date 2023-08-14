Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beach Energy Limited (BEPTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 4:26 PM ETBeach Energy Limited (BEPTF), BCHEY
Beach Energy Limited (OTCPK:BEPTF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 13, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Derek Piper - General Manager Investor Relations

Bruce Clement - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Anne-Marie Barbaro - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Algar - Group Executive-Exploration & Subsurface

Ian Grant - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey

Tom Allen - UBS

James Byrne - Citi

James Redfern - Bank of America

Saul Kavonic - Credit Suisse

Adam Martin - E&P Financial

Max Vickerson - Morgans

Nik Burns - Jarden Australia

Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets

Sarah Kerr - Morgan Stanley

Henry Meyer - Goldman Sachs

Scott Ashton - SHA Energy Consulting

Mark Wiseman - Macquarie

Derek Piper

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning for the Beach Energy FY '23 full year results webcast. Bruce Clement is our Interim CEO and he will be leading the call today, and with us also is Anne-Marie Barbaro, our Chief Financial Officer, and other executives are in the room as well.

So with that, Bruce, I'll hand over to you.

Bruce Clement

Thanks, Derek. Yes. This is Bruce Clement and I am the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Beach. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging that I am speaking to you from the lands of the Kaurna people of the Adelaide Plains, and Beach pays respect to their elders past, present, and emerging.

For the presentation today, I plan to provide an overview of our results and achievements for financial year '23, provide an outlook for financial year '24, and then I'll pass to Anne-Marie to run through the financials in detail. And following this, I'll come back and provide a brief update on our sustainability activities and plans, and also a view on some of Beach's key markets.

