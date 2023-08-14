Berkshire Hathaway: Cash Is King

Torsten Asmus

Prelude

The second quarter earnings season is drawing to a close. Anybody that's working full time AND following +10 companies on the side has had their hands full during the last 4 weeks. Of particular interest was Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) quarterly earnings report, which offered evidence that the cash position has become as valuable as many people, including myself, have been advocating for several years already. I won't go through BRK's second quarter results in detail, as many analysts on this site have covered it extensively. I'll instead give my, fairly high-level, view on why BRK should produce satisfactory returns going forward with the help of two scenarios.

The strategic value of cash

Let's go two years back in time. We're living in the late summer of 2021 and interest rates are near 0%. The Fed is talking about inflation being transitory due to COVID-19-driven supply chain problems, among other things. At that point in time, almost nobody expected the Fed to raise rates to the levels we see today. The story of BRK's cash pile at that point in time was that it was a drag on performance, but should provide downside protection if the market turns sour. Moreover, the potential drawdown could produce interesting investment opportunities for Charlie and Warren, enabling them to put that cash to work. As we can see in the picture below, the market has been too highly valued for Charlie's and Warren's taste for quite a long time. Since 2014 there's been a few quick dips below the long-term median P/E (TTM) but no prolonged periods of undervaluation. Of course, there have been single companies trading below intrinsic value after 2014, but the opportunity set is much smaller than in a scenario where the whole market is below its long-term median.

S&P 500 P/E development since 1988 (S&P Global)

In addition to the advantages of BRK's cash pile mentioned above, there was one thing that most people missed (yours truly included until I wrote a piece about it here). The reason most people neglected it was that almost nobody thought that the Fed would raise rates as much or as rapidly as they have. The thing that was staring people in their faces: The potential for the cash position to produce $4 to $6 billion in interest income as long as rates stay elevated.

Interest income increased as the fed started raising rates (Company financial statements, Macrotrends)

So BRK's cash has now suddenly three value additive components: (1) downside protection as cash has a beta of zero, (2) when market valuations come down fair investment opportunities will present themselves and BRK will have the cash to take advantage of it and (3) the cash has become a significant earnings stream for BRK.

The chances for an elephant acquisition have increased

I've been talking about the odds of an "elephant" acquisition increasing for almost a year now. I also believe that when rates start to fall, it will boost Charlie's and Warren's incentives to deploy the excess cash. Why is that?

It's probably safe to assume that rates won't stay at these levels for the mid-term and should eventually come down to more sensible levels. But what will cause the Fed to decrease interest rates? A recession or in other words a hard landing is an obvious answer. Let's explore this scenario a bit further. Let's say a hard landing would occur, and the Fed would start to decrease interest rates drastically in order to boost demand in the economy. Once the hard landing is priced in the market, prices and valuations would be down, hopefully below their long-term median.

Once the recession is priced in the market and the Fed has started or indicated that it will be starting interest rate cuts, it would naturally again decrease the earnings potential of BRK's cash. Companies would most likely be attractively priced when considering their long-term earnings potential. At this time, BRK would have strong incentives to deploy the excess cash as interest income is about to decrease drastically (cash is less attractive) in addition to having a larger opportunity set of favorably priced companies. I would argue that Charlie and Warren do not want to be back in the same position they've been in for the last decade, i.e. sitting on a large cash pile because there's not anything worth buying. As I've said before, 4-6% on $100 billion sounds great, but 10-15% on $100 billion sounds even better.

If we, on the other hand, have a soft landing (i.e. inflation coming down but employment remaining at good levels while GDP expands at a slower rate), rates would also decline, albeit not as fast as in the hard landing scenario. Valuations would most likely remain relatively high and BRK would have a harder time deploying their cash. In this case, BRK would most likely still earn a respectable income on their cash, but significantly less than in the other scenario I laid out above. The risk then would be that BRK would underperform the S&P 500 as they would earn, let's say, 2-3% interest on their cash while the average company produces higher returns on invested capital than that. I'd say the risk is still fairly asymmetric: in the hard-landing scenario, you could earn a return (on BRK's shares) significantly higher than the S&P 500 while you'd probably be a few percentage points short if the soft-landing scenario occurs.

Can you expect a satisfactory return on capital at current price levels?

As in my previous articles, I have updated my valuation estimate of BRK. You can find the methodology here. Like most investors that follow Berkshire, I also look at the P/B ratio and see how it compares to a historical median. As a last check, I also look at whether BRK management has bought back shares during the last quarter and at what price to get a sense of what management thinks of the valuation. Below is the output from the valuation analysis.

Market capitalization of Berkshire Hathaway by segment (Company financial statements, analyst's analysis)

According to the estimate, the market-cap of BRK stood at $832 billion, or about $383 per share. Non-operating assets (listed investments and cash) account for 56% of the total market cap while operating assets (BNSF, BHE, Manufacturing, Service & Retail and Other) account for 44%. The largest sub-segment is still listed investments, with $321 billion of value (39% of the total market-cap). BNSF is still the largest wholly-owned operating company of BRK, worth $91 billion. Comparing my valuation estimate to the current market price, it would indicate BRK is fairly valued at current levels (6% undervalued to be exact and doesn't satisfy a 20% margin of safety threshold).

Data by YCharts

When comparing the current P/B versus the 10-year median we can see that they are fairly in line with each other (current P/B is about 5% higher than the median which implies BRK is slightly overvalued if you believe that the 10-year median is a good yardstick for BRK's value)

Lastly, Charlie and Warren bought back BRK shares in June-2023 at an average price of about $336 per share. It's about 6% below the current market price and 13% below my estimated target price. It indicates that they believe they're getting a fair deal at $336, but who knows if they're buying at current levels?

Conclusions

Considering these three data points, I'll stick to my HOLD rating for BRK. A catalyst that could cause a meaningful appreciation in per-share intrinsic value would be the announcement of an elephant acquisition bought at a good price. A negative catalyst could be bad news from Apple (I wrote an article that Apple is overvalued here) that would cause BRK's listed investments to depreciate in intrinsic value.

Pay extra attention to BRK when interest rates start to decline, especially if it's due to a hard landing. As discussed in this article, if this scenario plays out, BRK will have several incentives (declining returns on treasuries and potentially attractive investment opportunities due to negative market sentiment) to deploy almost +$100 billion in cash to achieve that 10-15% return on capital.