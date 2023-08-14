Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Parker-Hannifin Is An Industrial Gem

Aug. 14, 2023 5:40 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)1 Comment
North Post Research profile picture
North Post Research
430 Followers

Summary

  • Parker-Hannifin continues to thrive despite industrial recession risks, thanks to strong revenue and margin growth and strategic acquisitions.
  • Industrial North America and aerospace systems are safe growth areas with international markets set to rebound from currency headwinds.
  • Reshoring manufacturing and Meggitt look to be major industrial drivers in the long term.

Fort Wayne - Circa April 2017: Parker Hannifin Precision Cooling Systems Factory. Parker is listed on the NYSE as PH I

jetcityimage

Despite an uncertain future due to industrial recession risks, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), or Parker, continues to shrug off any concerns. The strength of its core business's revenue and margin growth, combined with strategic acquisitions, has allowed the company to become an earnings

This article was written by

North Post Research profile picture
North Post Research
430 Followers
Fundamental analysis on growth and dividend equities that create actionable ideas to generate long-term returns for investors.To see the returns on each of our publications click here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JJSmith36 profile picture
JJSmith36
Today, 6:09 PM
Premium
Comments (75)
One of my portfolio favorites! It has not corrected as much as I would have liked, and it's hard to know a good price to establish an additional position - I have a limit buy at $390 but it may not come down to that level, even.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.