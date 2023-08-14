Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pacific Premier Bancorp: CRE Overexposure But Currently The Situation Is Stable

Aug. 14, 2023 5:58 PM ETPacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)
Summary

  • Pacific Premier's stock is far from its 5-year-high, with concerns about its loan portfolio and high concentration ratio.
  • The bank is holding more cash than historical levels to increase financial flexibility and cover unexpected expenses.
  • The bank has slowed its loan growth because of competition from peers.
Banking System Uncertainty

wildpixel

Despite the recent uptick driven by increased confidence in the banking sector, Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) is still far from its 5-year high of $47 per share. Concerns about this bank's loan portfolio persist, but at the same time NIM remains high, albeit declining.

Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 6:39 PM
Premium
Comments (11.43K)
“Where Is the Bottom in Commercial Real Estate? Nobody Knows”
www.bloomberg.com/...
