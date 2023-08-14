Portra/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outline

A volatile share price seems to be what Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) offers right now as positive and negative news dictate the share price. Seeing as the company is yet to produce a positive bottom line there are some concerns about the company that I think have resulted in the rating ultimately landing at a sell instead of a hold.

OCUL operates in the pharmaceuticals industry where it focuses on both formulation and development of therapies aimed at diseases and conditions for the eye. As the company is lacking a positive net margin it seems there is a lack of fundamentals right here. The gross margins are deep in the negatives at -15.2%. This introduces a lot of risk right now to investors and the risk of significant share dilution going forward seems rather likely. I think the growth prospects look uncertain and even if achieved rather lackluster. This is resulting in my rating being a sell for OCUL.

Recent Developments

Quite recently we got some positive news from the site of OCUL as they released some data from clinical trials. The 12-month topline data from the ongoing US-based phase 1 clinical trial which is evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD was very pleasing from the management side but seems to have not been taken equally as well from the market. After the announcement on June 10, the share price stumbled and decrease nearly 50% in the span of a few days. Since then, it has continued to trend downwards, and I think more difficulties lie ahead.

Looking at what the management had to say about the data results, CEO Antony Mattessich said the following, "Pharmacodynamic effects observed in this trial support the characteristics of a treatment for wet AMD with durability between 9 to 12 months with a single injection. Following discussions with the FDA, we have two potential pivotal designs and are prepared to initiate a first pivotal trial for OTX-TKI in wet AMD as early as the third quarter of this year. We are excited for what these data could mean for patients living with VEGF-mediated retinal diseases".

Product (Investor Presentation)

It seems still very much that OCUL is in the development stages of what could be a hit. But the lacking progress seems to have been what antagonized the market and caused the sell-off. I think we need more concrete results and progress before even a hold rating could be established.

Company Advancements (Investor Presentation)

As seen above here we have some important remarks to look out for going forward. In the coming quarter, there are the infantile pivot tests for the OTX-TKI wet AMD. This is what was previously announced so seeing the progress the company has made will be very interesting. Looking ahead to 2024 though we have a lot of data points and trial data being announced. I think we aren't at a place where investing makes sense, more data and clarity is necessary to make an investment thesis about the company's future.

Margins

Margin Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The margin profile of OCUL looks exactly what a newer company's beginning productions and developments would look like, quite awful. The gross profits are negative by 15% and the net margins by 171%. This is indicative that margin dilution will continue to be a factor for investors in the company. The cash position has been declining quite rapidly over the years. It has gone from a high of $228 million in 2020 and now sits at $79 million. If the operational expenses remain the same then OCUL has about just 4 quarters more before they need to find capital from somewhere. It could come from outside sources or further dilution. Besides that, the interest expenses have been climbing too, and the company now has $7.1 million in TTM interest expenses. This is a worrying picture to look at and underscores why I would rather stay away right now.

Valuation

Putting a price target on OCUL seems quite difficult right now as the margins are dismal. If we play with the thought that OCUL might be able to achieve the EPS estimates that the market seems to have then in 2026 it would have a p/e of 8.2. That is over 50% less the where the sector is valued at. This showcases that OCUL is a speculative play and one where the market is accounting for a lot of risk it seems.

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

However, if the targets are met, then OCUL could produce an ROI of 144% from now until 2026 if the market decides to give it a p/e in line with the sector. I think this is highly unlikely as the progress the company still needs to make in its trials is still years out. Then setting up operations and production to start distributing the product will take additional time. I find it far more likely that it will eventually start growing production by 2029 or later. In that time frame, we would have also gotten a good sense of the margin potential of the business.

Risks

In the ever-evolving landscape of medical advancements, it's important to consider the potential scenarios that might unfold, especially in the realm of gene therapies. While the promises of gene therapies are captivating, there are valid concerns, particularly regarding their safety. If gene therapies were to encounter challenges, such as unforeseen safety issues or off-target activity, their cost-benefit balance could be significantly impacted.

Company Progress (Investor Presentation)

One of the key advantages of long-acting therapies like OTX-TKI is their potential to fill a vital role in the medical landscape. These therapies provide a different approach that is potentially more resilient against certain safety concerns associated with gene therapies. By relying on established mechanisms and formulations, long-acting therapies can offer a level of predictability and safety that might be harder to achieve in the complex world of gene editing.

Investor Takeaway

Looking at the share price of OCUL it remains very volatile as investors are eager to hear announcements on critical trials and data points from the company. However, it seems we are far out until we have a positive bottom line. Cash is running out and it seems share dilution will be the solution to increase it. This places a lot of risk on the side of the investors, a risk I think is unnecessary to take on right now. I think it's more reasonable to rate OCUL a sell and wait for more clarity and progress from the company.