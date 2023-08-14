MBezvodinskikh/iStock via Getty Images

However, as this thesis will elaborate upon, there are sales and margin gain opportunities with 5G FWA or Fixed Wireless Access, but, with a market cap of less than $100 million which means that this is a microcap, it is important to rigorously analyze the finances. In this case, given that the company recently reported its second quarter 2023 financial (Q2) results, I start with revenue and profitability in order to assess whether there are any signs of improvement.

Revenues and Profitability

First, this is a loss-making company whose quarterly revenues are significantly less than last year, but, looking deeper, it has also managed to reduce the costs of revenues to such an extent as to increase gross profit margins to above 35% in the last two quarters as tabled below.

One of the factors responsible for this improvement is a better product mix, whereby the 5G product portfolio has been selling more and constituted over 50% of Inseego's sales for the first time in Q2. Now, this portfolio consists of both Hotspot and FWA as I will explain later, with the latter alone representing about 33% of overall revenues.

At the same time, the company has managed to reduce operational expenses, which has lowered the quarterly operating loss from over $10 million in 2022 to about $3 million in 2023 as shown above. Additionally, the fact that this has been sustained over the last two quarters points to continuous cost containment measures.

Along the same lines, there has been an improvement in the operating cash flow as shown below, and combined with the reduction in capital expenditure, FCF (levered) is now above zero.

The cash position has also slightly improved to $15.9 million but remains far below what it was two years back, while the high level of indebtedness (at $169.2 million) can sap the appetite of the most risk-averse investors.

However, given that there has been an improvement in finances, this can also represent an opportunity for those wishing to take on the risks, but, this is conditional on the company sustaining cost reduction efforts, and also on how the 5G portfolio, especially FWA, will perform.

The 5G FWA Opportunity

While most of us are now accustomed to having an online presence with the internet being available at our fingertips, this is not the case for everyone due to the cost factor which ultimately determines the optimal way to connect people and businesses. For this purpose, there are wired, wireless, and even satellite connectivity, with each of these options having their own advantages.

Focusing on wireless, Inseego already offers mobile broadband solutions with its MiFi-brand mobile hotspots, whereby you just insert a SIM card into the device to get online by using the network of an MNO (mobile network operator). Now, with FWA, Inseego's devices again use wireless coverage, but, in contrast with mobile broadband where you can roam across a wide geography, this time only a fixed location is covered but at faster speeds. Moreover, going wireless with FWA allows businesses to replace wired connections with less expensive and more flexible mobile connectivity.

Talking opportunities, as per a study by Wells Fargo, FWA should continue to harvest more market share in America in the broadband market, and this, at the expense of cable and its adoption should gain steam in 2024 when it should even have a disruptor role.

Therefore, do not expect FWA to grow at the same pace for the two remaining quarters of 2023 as it did in the first two, but, still, selling more products based on the technology has translated into relatively lower capital expenses and enabled margin gains as shown in the table above. This is likely to continue with the evolution of the 5G marketplace, as I discuss further.

Reducing OPEX while Raising Cash Flow

First, 5G is not only about equipment suppliers like Ericsson (ERIC) or Nokia (NOK) and service providers like T-Mobile (TMUS), but also consists of smaller players like Inseego who supply wireless routers as pictured below.

Pursuing further, after the first wave of 5G which saw subscribers tuning their smartphones to benefit from the fastest download speed to stream 4K videos or play the latest AR (Augmented Reality) games, the industry is now shifting to providing more value-added services like using the wireless technology to provide internet services to homes and businesses.

Here, the fact that FWA is being driven more by Inseego's customers exemplified by Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (as pictured above) means that the equipment company has to spend relatively less to market its products as it can tap into the MNOs' vast subscriber bases. Thus, amid some quarter-to-quarter variations, the CEO expects gross margins to stay around the "mid-30s", which could also improve over time as the product mix shifts even more towards 5G.

Furthermore, through the continued execution of operating efficiency measures, the downtrend in OpEx should continue as charted in orange below with costs being reduced by 22.1% in Q2 on a YoY basis. It is also expected that these measures should also help operating cash flow to remain sustainably in the positive territory.

This positive trajectory in cash generation as charted in blue above compared to burning money in 2022 and before also reduces the probability that the company will need additional financing to sustain operations.

The Reasons to Be Cautious

However, it is important to be realistic about the nature of the demand for FWA, which according to the analysts from Wells Fargo should become more consistent only from 2024. In the meantime, while the company is already seeing traction for its 5G products, current macroeconomic conditions are dictating how customers and partners effectuate orders. Thus, far from buying in advance to stock up their inventories, they are proceeding with more caution and ordering on a per-need basis.

This means that Inseego not only has to be agile in terms of manufacturing and its supply chain but also cannot keep large inventories of finished goods. This in turn implies that it may have to forego certain sales as a result of not readily having the items to supply customers who perform last-minute ordering. As a result, competitors like Netgear (NTGR) are likely to benefit. The latter also operates in the communications equipment industry and has also witnessed a downtrend in quarterly revenues since the peak attained in 2021.

Therefore, while it reorients its revenue mix towards 5G and also as a result of facing lead times that are much shorter than what it has been used to in 2021-2022, the downtrend in Inseego's annual revenues should continue with the consensus for 2023 being $216.3 million as pictured below.

Worst, as a result of a timing problem whereby demand fluctuates this year, Inseego could miss topline expectations in the two remaining quarters implying there are risks that the stock could fall further, and since it is already trading below $1, the Nasdaq's listing price requirements come into play. For this matter, the company has already received a notification that its listed price was "below the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share between February 9, 2023, through March 23, 2023". Other criteria which are considered include the trading volume and the trend in the stock price.

A Long-Term Opportunity, But Wait Before Investing

Thus, those thinking of buying because of its forward price-to-sales multiple trading at a discount of over 85% with respect to the IT sector are reminded that there are volatility risks together with higher risks of a potential delisting in case of a downtrend in the stock price.

On the other hand, revenues are expected to rise in 2024, thanks to faster FWA adoption. Moreover, with the cost-cutting move which saw about $40 million of expenses being funneled out in the last four quarters, EPS (earnings per share) has been moving higher as shown in the above chart and the consensus of $0.07 for December 2023 would represent an 83% improvement over the end of last year, which is significant.

Therefore, with increasing sales and decreasing expenses, Inseego is likely to become a profitable company in 2024. Such a change in its financial status would certainly increase investors' appetite for the stock, but, I would avoid investing for the time being until it delivers on the EPS and cash flow. Finally, a clear sign of these two metrics improving in a sustainable fashion may be obtained in the first week of November when the company reports third-quarter financial results.

