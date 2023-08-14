Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valeura Energy: An Explosive Option On Oil As Its Journey Unfolds

Aug. 14, 2023 6:27 PM ETValeura Energy Inc. (VLE:CA), VLERF
Value Vault profile picture
Value Vault
371 Followers

Summary

  • Valeura Energy has made successful operational progress following its acquisitions of mature oil-producing assets offshore Thailand.
  • The company is now a 22 kboepd producer with over half a billion in revenue, and its share price has increased by 400% since 2022.
  • Valeura's net cash will cover its market cap by year end, and 2024 could unlock another (almost tax-free) FCF yield of >100%. The stock is undervalued by 3-6 times.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

In this post, I will review the progress made by Valeura Energy (OTCPK:VLERF) following its two strategic acquisitions of mature oil-producing assets offshore Thailand from KrisEnergy (which was in bankruptcy) and Mubadala Energy (UAE sovereign wealth fund). The recent Mubadala acquisition

This article was written by

Value Vault profile picture
Value Vault
371 Followers
Generalist. I prefer fishing in out-of-favor sectors and/or geographies. Not only do those ponds have lower valuations in aggregate, they tend to be less efficient as well. A double advantage for stock pickers. Belgium based. My CFA credentials expired because I'm cheap.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLERF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.