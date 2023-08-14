Jeremy Poland

In this post, I will review the progress made by Valeura Energy (OTCPK:VLERF) following its two strategic acquisitions of mature oil-producing assets offshore Thailand from KrisEnergy (which was in bankruptcy) and Mubadala Energy (UAE sovereign wealth fund). The recent Mubadala acquisition has significantly altered the company's prospects. However, this recent transformation is challenging for investors to model accurately. With Valeura now having reported a full quarter of results post the Mubadala acquisition (as Q1 only accounted for 7 days of this asset's production), this is an opportune time to conduct a detailed analysis of the company. I will present an in-depth model with commentary.

When compared to commodity derivatives, I believe Valeura Energy is an explosive call option on oil with a current cash build potential equaling twice the market cap by end of 2024.

Background

Valeura Energy completely changed its business model during the CV-19 period, as it was a small but cash rich oil & gas E&P focused more on the exploration side in Turkey. When you read the earnings transcripts, you will find the management communicating about this new business model consistently since covid. Management saw an opportunity to buy mature O&G assets on the cheap as fire sales would start from bankruptcies and divestments for ESG reasons. Generally, management had guided to buy a mature asset in the Eurasian region, later defined in Asia, and has delivered well on this promise, with:

the KrisEnergy acquisition (H1 '22): the Wassana field at 3kboepd for $3 M) from bankruptcy (from overleveraged, no production issues). KrisEnergy paid an expensive lease on the MOPU, which Valeura has bought as well for $9 M

the Mubadala acquisition (H2 '22: a package of 21 kboepd production for $10 M (+ contingent payment of up to $50 M based on upside brent price scenarios, which is now unlikely to be material, as management provided detail in the December '22 M&A call that this payment only really kicks in above $100/bbl Dubai/Brent pricing)

Though the assets' costs are on the high opex/capex side with a year's FCF worth of decommissioning liabilities, Valeura Energy is now priced as if the deal (esp. Mubadala) was "too good to be true", and something is wrong with these assets. However, 2023 was the year both these assets started producing, and the developments in the interim provide confidence management has done a great deal and is delivering on its plans. Valeura's net cash will soon cover its market cap, and the annualized FCF is almost 100% at today's Brent price. If management were to deliver on its multi-year plan, I believe the share price is 3-5 times undervalued.

Business and portfolio overview

The following is a snapshot of Valeura's producing fields.

Valeura Energy Investor presentation July

Thanks to the Thai acquisitions, Valeura is now a 22 kboepd producer with more than half a billion dollars in revenue, and there has been a 400% increase in share price since 2022. Valeura paid just $20 M cash for this result. Skeptics can opine on the high opex or decommissioning liabilities, or the low - at least official - reserve life on the surface (more on all this later), but it is undeniable Valeura is now a very large call option on oil as it has acquired cash flowing assets at just <4% of revenues.

The combination of these two acquisitions is interesting because KrisEnergy has $275M of non-capital tax losses left, and Valeura has originally guided for an effort to restructure the company so these tax losses can be combined with other Thai III regime fields from the Mubadala acquisition (Nong Yao & Manora). By my estimates, this would accelerate the realization of this tax shield by 3 years. The expected restructuring completion guidance has remained unchanged (Q1 2024). We will see the great value of this acceleration in the valuation section. However, combining the cash flowing Mubadala package with another Thai acquisition (which did not look that interesting at the time) is a master stroke by management in my view.

A key to the base or bull case for Valeura is the general field characteristics: Gulf of Thailand geology allows for easy stacking of multiple reservoir targets from a single well.

Mubadala production has remained broadly flat despite low official reserve life (Valeura Energy Investor presentation July )

This is the track record of the Mubadala fields: production has remained almost flat (1-2% decline rates) though looking at the official 2P reserves would have suggested only about 2 years of life left. This data is from the regulator (dmf.go.th) and I cross-checked this history using the footnote link. The maintenance capex was a modest $80 M p.a. to keep the production almost flat in a flat oil pricing environment!

The fact there is stacked reservoir potential means it is interesting to have a sense of the coefficient of success. The black-and-white constraints for barrels to be included in 2P reserves do not capture the business reality of drilling in the Gulf of Thailand with unusually high chances of success. Historically, both from Mubadala's many years of track record, and looking at YTD drilling failures/successes of Valeura, the success rate is unusually high here, around 80%. On the contrary, based on my reading of SEC reserve regulations, I believe there are similar international hard constraints for reserve auditors to exclude any oil reservoirs without concrete and forthcoming plans to develop and exploit. These unusual statistics, in contrast with general reserve constraints, define the larger upside opportunity.

This is what the Mubadala acquisition press release by Valeura had to say about the reserves (emphasis is mine):

The geology of the Gulf of Thailand, with multiple stacked sandstone reservoirs, lends itself to a continual programme of reserves replacement through ongoing infill drilling aimed at more fully commercialising discovered oil accumulations at each of the fields and maximising the use of fixed infrastructure. This has been successfully applied year after year with these assets. Particularly the Nong Yao and Jasmine fields are typical examples, wherein the expected ultimate oil recovery in both fields reflects a more than 10-fold increase over the initial field development plan. Additionally, while the forward plan of the fields consistently indicate that production decline is imminent, the current production of the acquired indicates a very stable profile. The Company sees the potential to continue this trend in the near term and intends to pursue opportunities to economically extend field-life. This is central to its Gulf of Thailand strategy.

To have a sense of each field's importance for the intrinsic value, I made the following table, which also includes the recent success rates on the drilling (in line with historical averages).

Author's work based on company documents

Image: Author's compilation of company documents and earning call transcripts

Management

CEO Sean Guest, a geologist by training, boasts an impressive career with major O&G companies, predominantly focused on gas. My review of every call since 2020 reveals that Guest has consistently delivered on the commitments he outlined. This applies to both the targeted acquisitions and the guidance provided post-acquisitions.

Guest displayed his confidence in the company through significant stock purchases in the winter after the Mubadala acquisition and early summer when Valeura's share price dropped below 2 CAD per share. His acquisitions amounted to 200,000 shares, equivalent to nearly half a million Canadian dollars. Guest currently holds a stake of 0.6% in the company, totaling 1.1 million CAD.

The external dealmaker for Valeura's acquisitions got 12% equity of the Mubadala producing assets in return via an SPV, though that interest has now been converted to 9.4% new VLE equity. Admittedly, this was done with short lock-ups (<1Y), but the dealmaker has become Valeura's CFO. This conversion implies some value for the Wassana field, and the Turkish gas assets. We will value the legacy Turkey exploration upside at zero. As a result of the above, key insider ownership is now a respectable 10%.

Considering the currently attractive valuation of Valeura, an exhaustive background check is beyond the scope of this analysis.

In the next section, I will value Valeura's flowing assets as if the acquisitions path stops here. However, there is great M&A optionality as management has proven to:

Buy cash flowing assets very cheaply (at 4% of revenue, 1 year paybacks) with a long historical track record to extend reserve life. Pick and buy two Thai assets with potential large tax synergies ($275 M of NOLs).

Model & valuation

Base case

The most important assumptions in my base case model:

In 2023 and 2024, the latest guidance numbers will be used, which project production growth reaching greater than 25K in 2024, and as much as 30K for a short moment as part of a flush production event. It makes sense for management to be investing in growth on mature assets as soon as possible, as the payout will be maximized over more years, there are tax assets to be realized quicker, and there is more time and scope to delay decommissioning even further thereafter. After the growth to 2024, I modeled a more pessimistic version of the Mubadala field's historical record of keeping production broadly flat (model: -3% versus historical: -1-2%) , while assuming higher than historical maintenance capex (model: $115 M, while management has said $80 M historically for Mubadala. Excluding Wassana this is a $20M model contingency). In 2025 and 2026, I also model faster declines (-7% and -4%) despite the same elevated maintenance capex, as it is more difficult to sustain production levels after growth.

The yellow cells highlight key choices the author made. The red cells signify cells with significant discussion below. The green row signifies the DCF used in the next table. Everything below is discussed below as well. The FYI rows use some numbers from the next NAV table as well.

Author's calculations based on company documents, guidance, transcripts, current brent pricing

From the DCF (in green) follows the SOTP:

Author's calculations from company documents and calls, building on previous model table.

Brent pricing: management has guided for realizations at Brent, even though H1 saw >+$1/boe premiums. I simply model realizations at the Brent curve, and fixed at 2027 curve price onwards. Note the model builds cash in 2023 from Q2 to Q4, and uses average realized/curve Brent pricing accordingly.

Regarding production, we do not model fields separately, even though the smaller production of Manora will deviate significantly from the rest and we will model this mindfully. Thanks to the heavy capex investments in 2023, we can see that Valeura production remains cash flowing until the license expiry year I modeled in 2034. I think this production profile is actually management's value creating intention, as it postpones non-interest bearing liabilities as an additional benefit. The license expiries are 2035 for Wassana and Nong Yao, 2032 for Jasmine, and 2033 for Manora. Because Nong Yao will move the needle most in the 2030s as a younger field, the modeled general decommissioning year I used is '34.

In terms of opex, I used management's latest guidance, and imposed the 70% fixed/30% variable split out they communicated in a 2023 earning call to model the out years. As production declines, opex on a per barrel increases because of the fixed component. Interesting to note is that this model conservatively assumes no beneficial mix shift. In reality there will be a mix shift with production growth to the younger field Nong Yao, which has much better opex economics (opex per barrel of low teens). I think this counterbalances the downward asymmetry in mature offshore oil fields of having downtime from various small issues. For example, if opex is modeled $8 too high in the model, it means we allow for an extra 10% production downtime contingencies (10 per barrel divided by $80 brent revenue loss per barrel).

For capex, there is a maintenance and growth capex component. Consistent with the 2023 cash build model excludes Mubadala capex pre-closing (which is included in management's 2023 capex guidance). As mentioned on a call, some growth capex for Nong Yao spills out to 2024.

Note both opex and capex guidance for 2023 were lowered by about 15% last earnings call.

Tax assets and decommissioning

Author's calculations based on company documents and calls

For readers to have a sense of the value sensitivity of accelerating the realization of KrisEnergy tax losses on Wassana, I break out the value between 'no restructuring' and the incremental value of restructuring (time value of money). If the restructuring happens as guided at the start of 2024. My assumption is 6 months of Wassana production in 2023. Looking at the netback of Thai III fields (Nong Yao will grow considerably) in 2024, I calculate the vast majority of the NOL's can be realized in 2024 in this scenario.

Lastly, there's $214 M in undiscounted decommissioning liabilities. This includes Manora costs, the field with little economic life left. As a result of Thai regulations for fields close to end life, 75% of the expected decommissioning costs for Manora have already been pledged via banks and Valeura's reported restricted cash. As my cash build starts with the Mubadala net working capital cash including restricted cash, I expense this liability in L9M '23.

More detailed assumptions and thoughts

Regarding taxes, there's royalties, corporation tax for O&G companies (PITA), and (a stable framework of) windfall taxes (SRB) on 'good'/shallow fields.

Royalties: I modeled 12% on revenue, a triangulation between the average of the field per field communicated royalty ranges and the Q2 number. I model these as paid for Y-1. Note no royalties for this year, as this has been already deducted in Mubadala net working capital at close.

PITA corporation tax: because it is impossible to know the legacy depreciation schedule for tax purposes from Mubadala's recent capex, I looked at the realized Q2 number to assess effective taxes this year (25% realized, 30% modeled in L9M of 2023). Note you can view this effective tax rate below the statutory one as a "free loan from the government" because of temporarily elevated capex (with accelerated depreciation), so I model higher taxes to counterbalance the gap in absolute dollars in 2025 and 2026. PITA taxes are paid in August and May, but I model them as incurred in the year of production.

SRB: I triangulated from both Q2 results and an average from communicated windfall taxes field per field (see field table above). I also account for some adverse mix shift effect towards Nong Yao (I model SRB rate to rise 10% YoY in '25).

The total decommissioning costs cover around 2 years of pre-tax cash flows in the weaker outer years. Regarding the timing of decommissioning cash outlays, the regulator looks at how much remaining economics a field can sustain based on reserves. Generally, management mentioned that as long as Valeura can sustain its current remaining reserve life no deposit is required (or bank guarantee with restricted cash). Because some pledge or cash out event will happen sooner than the actual decommissioning expense (in my base case in 2034), I model this risk as cash outs happening earlier (in 2029 and 2033).

Decommissioning expenses are deductible, but assuming Valeura buys no more Thai fields, there is no possibility to get tax back in 2035 from earlier periods (tax carry back in technical terms). For this reason, I expense a part of decommissioning costs without tax deduction in the 2035 year, as the youngest field will bear some expenses after the last production taxes were due.

Lastly, a foreign corporation pays 15% withholding tax (judging from PWC tax advice documents, it looks like there are no exceptions) to get money from its Thai subsidiary. This jives with Thailand being quite nationalistic. I assume all cash above Mubadala's original net working capital is taxed at this rate to get to Valeura's shareholders.

Modelling reveals that management's ambitious growth plans with the Nong Yao C extension make a lot of sense: it's a Thai III fiscal regime field just like Wassana, netbacks on this field are the highest. The tax asset value can therefore be realized very quickly if the tax restructuring is successful. This project will carry key value to the share price.

Bear case

In my opinion, given the strong track record of the fields (and ongoing drilling success rates in line with historicals), the 2P reserves are pessimistic. The current calculated economic limit for the fields is 2027 for Wassana and Jasmine, 2028 for Nong Yao, and 2025 for Manora.

For the purpose of modelling a bear case, we use the 2P reserves calculations. These include all taxes and the costs of decommissioning.

Author's calculation, based on company documents and NSAI report from company April 2023 Guidance PR

The 2022 reserves valuation used stale Brent pricing: (only) a few dollars per bbl higher across the curve) and a discount rate of only 10%. However, as you will be able to see in my FYI section of my model in "base case", most cumulative intrinsic value for Valeura builds in the first years, so sensitivity for discount rate is low.

In this scenario, I estimate the tax restructuring becomes more important: if the tax losses aren't unlocked, the tax asset NPV is only around $35M (as Wassana would be decommissioned before using up the ring fenced $275 M tax losses). In the bear case, the tax consolidation is worth 0.5 CAD per share.

Conclusion

The market price - though up almost 4 times since the two deal announcements in 2022 - has lagged the new reality of large free cash flowing assets in my view. Since the last Mubadala deal has closed, management has started an ambitious growth capex campaign which to date has been very successful (>80% successful drilling success) and confirms the asset's similar historical profile of drilling success after success. Even on this intensive growth campaign from 21 kboepd to 25 kboepd next year, Valeura Energy's market cap will be covered by net cash, $200 M (!), by the end of the year. While the long-term share price has behaved like a micro cap in the past, I would think that a company with a $200 M cash balance (and similar prospective FCF) will be out of the microcap league. Management has, for now, done what it consistently said it would do, since embarking on the lower risk strategy of buying late life oil assets on the cheap in 2020. Beautifully, the $10M KrisEnergy acquisition seemed smaller to investors but had large tax assets ($275M in non-capital tax losses), which management is now trying to combine for tax purposes with the mammoth cash flowing fields (about 20 kboepd) of Mubadala. Tellingly, management has mentioned they got advice on the restructuring of losses before the Mubadala acquisition happened. If this happens (which I believe is likely, the timing is just a bit uncertain), the prospective one-off FCF yield on the market cap in 2024 (already fully covered in cash in January) will be 106%.

My base case NPV15 valuation reveals a value of 7.6 CAD per share (3 times money multiple) while the bear case based on the reserves auditor reveals a value around 5 CAD per share (+-0.5 CAD per share depending on whether the tax losses will be consolidated or not).

Both the assets' performance under previous owner Mubadala on the one hand, and Valeura realized drilling success rates in Q2 2023 on the other, suggest my base case is the default outcome: the high rates of success drilling for new stacked reservoirs in the Gulf of Thailand basin has in this case been above 80%. On the contrary, based on my reading of SEC reserve regulations, I believe there are similar international hard constraints for reserve auditors to exclude any oil reservoirs without concrete and forthcoming plans to develop and exploit. These "usual stats" versus "black-and-white reserve constraints" define the bigger upside opportunity.

Because value builds up quickly in the beginning years (to be frank, market cap will be covered by cash before year end), my 7.6 CAD per share valuation is quite insensitive to discount rates. You can see the gradual buildup of NPV value in my model below the green line titled "cum NAV" (this includes the DCF build and all items shared in the SOTP table). A 40% discount rate still suggests a 2.3 times money multiple.

To account for the risk of negative operational leverage from unexpected production issues, I believe I have used a buffer on opex (I ignored the beneficial cost mix shift towards Nong Yao), capex ($20M p.a. contingency on maintenance capex), and a slightly higher decline rate than historical despite those higher maintenance capex plans.

In my base case scenario, it is difficult to kill the case for a high money multiple.

The main sources of upside left are:

Similar M&A to what management has already proven to be able to do. On the Q2 call, management noted renewed inbound interest in the region, as Valeura is now the second largest producer in Thailand after Chevron. Oil price upside volatility: immense gearing to oil prices (see risk section discussion).

Risks

Mature offshore assets have asymmetric operational risk to the downside. To a certain extent this is captured in the production, opex and capex guidance, but tail risks such as unacceptable production issues will make the decommissioning liabilities come due sooner.

Top management has a decent, yet short, track-record managing mature assets. They are reasonably aligned at 10% insider ownership. Mitigant: all key personnel managing Thai operations migrated over to Valeura.

High operational leverage:

decommissioning liabilities act as (interest-free) leverage. High cost structure (both opex and capex).

Oil price risk: the interplay between operational leverage, decommissioning liabilities and oil prices is risky and makes Valeura's equity a path-dependent call option on oil prices. Higher prices on a high cost structure mean much higher cash flows and optimal decommissioning timing later (i.e. those higher cash flows for longer), and later costs for decommissioning. In case oil price should drop to $30 in 2024, the company starts burning through its cash (around $200 M in the unlikely event of a full year), and decommissioning liabilities come due earlier. Management appears to understand this however, and has guided to hoard some cash before starting capital returns programs that shareholders have already been asking for.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.