Michael Burry's Next Big Short: Betting $1.6 Billion Against The U.S. Stock Market

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Michael Burry has bet close to $1.6 billion on a stock market crash, loading up on put options against the U.S. stock market.
  • Burry trimmed his positions in regional bank shares and exited his bets on China e-commerce giants JD.Com and Alibaba.
  • About 94% of Burry's portfolio is "short" the major equity indices, but he still sees value in selected names like Expedia and MGM Resorts.

Michael Burry's 13F - Summary

Dr. Michael Burry, the famous "Big Short" hedge fund manager known for accurately predicting the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, has apparently found a new "Big Short" opportunity: betting more than $1.6 billion on a stock market crash.

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

