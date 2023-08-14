Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NewLake Capital Partners: Updating To 'Buy'

Aug. 14, 2023 6:41 PM ETNewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)IIPR, TSNDF
Summary

  • NLCP stock has dropped 28% since February 2023 due to increased risk perception and tenant delinquency.
  • Encouraging signs include share repurchases and discussions of exchange listing, leading to an undervalued stock with an 11.7% dividend yield.
  • Based on my updated intrinsic and relative valuations, I find NLCP to be undervalued by about 20%. Hence, I am upgrading my prior “Hold” guidance to a “Buy”.

Botanist Tagging Cannabis Plants at Industrial Growing Operation

halbergman

I had previously done a full valuation of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) in February 2023. The stock was trading at $18.4/share at the time and I found it to be fairly priced, with my valuation at $17.5/share. Consequently, I assigned a "Hold" rating to it at

A 20 year senior supply chain and operations executive leader, turned full-time individual investor. Heavily focused on intrinsic valuation to find long-term multi-baggers.

