Nvidia: The Gig Is Likely Up

Aug. 14, 2023 8:00 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, TSM13 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation hit our target price of $480 providing the opportune time to exit on momentum at a premium price.
  • The company is facing an AI GPU chip shortage potentially limiting sales growth and pushing customers to seek cheaper alternatives from AMD.
  • The stock still trades at a very expensive 17x FY25 sales that appear increasing difficult to meet, much less exceed.
Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Unfortunately, these articles can't be written fast enough, but Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit our prior price target and rolled over the last few weeks. The stock jumped nearly 200 points on soaring AI GPU demand, but the

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Comments (13)

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 8:22 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.57K)
A+
m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
Comments (4.89K)
Nope! Longz NVDA! :-)
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Premium
Comments (131)
Mark, I think we’ll test $500 before the 23rd. And depending on how well the ER call goes, we may see $550.

Keep in mind that even with supply challenges, there is no alternative providers to go to at this time, as you’re proposing. Competitors like AMD and Intel lag at least 2 years behind NDVA. also, you ignored NVDA’s pricing advantage due to this high demand.

In other words, NVDA got this arm-race by the… and Jensen Haung will be printing billion dollar bills for a while. So, i would join the party rather than fight it.
GameBuzz profile picture
GameBuzz
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Premium
Comments (4.5K)
@Stone Fox Capital Just FYI, the expression is, "The jig is up." A "gig" is a job, as in a musician's gig, and has nothing to do with the idiom. For all the time and effort you put into the article, a Google search would have taken a few seconds.
siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
Comments (835)
This is a joke right??
M
Mserg87
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
Premium
Comments (17)
Here's another one.
c
chuckmesko
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Comments (75)
Your Company may be worst as far as Analysis of Stocks and Companies. Hope everyone Exits doing business with You.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:15 PM
Premium
Comments (2.93K)
Going higher than $480. You haven’t been paying close attention.
a
assassinoblu
Yesterday, 8:11 PM
Comments (248)
it is all guessing games before earnings. you can go to a fortune teller and they have the same accuracy and insight as this jadrool.
r
rmatthews1182
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Premium
Comments (30)
$408? The stock closed at $437.
dpercelay profile picture
dpercelay
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
Premium
Comments (70)
Wrong.
t
thszda
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
Wrong x100000
L
Legitimate
Yesterday, 8:19 PM
Comments (2.37K)
@dpercelay crazy p/s atm, hard pass. Highly doubt we see a 20% CAGR from here, maybe not even half of that
