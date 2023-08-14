Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Camden Property Trust: Not 'Cheap,' But With A Definite Upside

Aug. 14, 2023 7:13 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)2 Comments
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Camden Property Trust is an undervalued multifamily REIT with attractive properties in the Sunbelt and other areas in the US.
  • The company has a strong portfolio with high occupancy rates, low leverage, and a focus on high-growth markets.
  • Despite not being objectively cheap, Camden has potential for upside as an investment, with a realistic upside of around 6% and a potential annualized return of over 15%.
Modern multi-family apartment building

elxeneize/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I own plenty of Essex Properties (ESS) and AvalonBay (AVB) - but Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) so far has a relatively minor role in my coverage. I aim to

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
31.69K Followers

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management/wealth management for a select number of clients. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, AVB, ESS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
Arimnestos
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.21K)
If you want Sun Belt apartments, MAA is the better choice, but in the long term, ESS and AVB will outperform. Camden is an outside possibility for geographic diversity, but only at a better price.
B
BeenHoldin
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.61K)
Been slowly scaling into Camden with a very similar thesis. At these prices, I’ve also been happy to sell some puts, collect premiums, and buy in a bit more. Next step down is 100$ then $85 if I get really lucky 🍀

I’m not betting on it but would happily buy more at both prices. My average cost is roughly 108 a share at this time.

Looks like it may even get rewarding to sell some puts in the high 70s.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
