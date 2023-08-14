Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inpixon (INPX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 6:46 PM ETInpixon (INPX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.92K Followers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Schilt - Investor Relations, Vice President of Crescendo Communications LLC

Nadir Ali - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Pomeroy - Chief Financial Officer, XTI Aircraft

Mike Hinderberger - Chief Executive Officer, XTI Aircraft

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Inpixon 's Business Update Presentation. Participants are advised that this presentation is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations page of its website within approximately 24 hours after the end of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alexandra Schilt, Vice President of Crescendo Communications LLC, Inpixon's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Schilt

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Inpixon's second quarter business update presentation where management intends to discuss business developments during the quarter as well as provide an update on the recent definitive merger agreement with XTI Aircraft.

With us today are Nadir Ali, Inpixon's Chief Executive Officer; Scott Pomeroy, XTI's Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Hinderberger, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aircraft.

Today, Inpixon released financial results for its 2023 second quarter ended June 30th, 2023. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release, please visit Inpixon's Investor Relations page at ir.inpixon.com. During the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements regarding expectations for future performance and business prospects. Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties and the stated expectations could differ materially from actual results or performance. The company advises you to read and contemplate the information and disclaimer comments within our news release and presented on the slides, which include details about forward-looking statements, risk factors, and where to find more information about the proposed transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.