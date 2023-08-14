Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Slips Slightly During Uneventful Week

Summary

  • The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) experienced an uneventful week, with little new information to prompt a compelling swing in any direction.
  • What news there was led to the index dipping to 4464.05, a week-over-week decline of 0.3%.
  • That's well within the "few percent" range we predicted would apply through this upcoming Friday in last week's edition.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The trading week ending Friday, 11 August 2023 was the most boring week to date of 2023.

