The S&P 500 Slips Slightly During Uneventful Week

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The trading week ending Friday, 11 August 2023 was the most boring week to date of 2023.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) experienced an uneventful week, with little new information to prompt a compelling swing in any direction. What news there was led to the index dipping to 4464.05, a week-over-week decline of 0.3%.

That's well within the "few percent" range we predicted would apply through this upcoming Friday in last week's edition.

If you look at the latest update to the alternative futures chart, we find that as expected, the trajectory is running below the dividend futures-based model's raw projections for this period.

That's because the model's projections are anchored to historic stock prices from 13 months, 12 months, and 1 month earlier. Because of that, the model's projections are affected by the past volatility of stock prices at these times. In this case, that past volatility is such that those projections are being skewed upward during this short two-week period.

Because that is such a short period, we're opting to not add a redzone forecast range to the chart to account for that factor. As it stands, in about two weeks, we'll be coming up on a period where the model's projections will be skewed lower than what the actual trajectory of the S&P 500 will traverse for a much longer period of time, where we will make that visual adjustment.

Meanwhile, we did say the trading week was uneventful. Here's our summary of what passes for the market-moving headlines was of the week that was.

Monday, 7 August 2023

Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Thursday, 10 August 2023

Friday, 11 August 2023

As might be expected from such an uneventful week, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed little to no change from last week in its projections for the future of how the Fed will set interest rates.

It projects no future rate hikes through April 2024, followed by a series of quarter-point rate cuts that begin as early as 1 May (2024-Q2) and continue at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool boosted its estimate of real GDP growth in 2023-Q3 to +4.1% from the previous week's estimate of +3.9%.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.