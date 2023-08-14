champc

It’s been about four months since the world held its collective breath as it waited for my take on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) stock, and in that time the shares have returned about 1.4% against a gain of about 7.7% for the S&P 500. In case you missed it, I recommended avoiding Prestige in that article, published with the powerfully compelling, and original title “Continuing To Avoid Prestige Consumer Healthcare.” The company has posted results yet again, obviously, so I thought I’d review this investment once more. After all, I made a hefty 30% return on Prestige previously, so I’m very open to owning it again at the right price. I’ll make the determination to buy or not by reviewing the most recent financial performance, focusing in particular on the buyback, and comparing all of that to the valuation.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article. I put a thesis statement very near the front of each of my articles as a service to those people who want my take on a given investment, but want to avoid the tiresome attempts at humor, and proper spelling. You’re welcome. I’m going to continue to eschew these shares for a few reasons. First, I think the most recent financial results have been lackluster. While I’m happy that the capital structure has been cleaned up quite a bit, I don’t see much to get excited by here. Additionally, I think management wasted over $24 million of owner capital on buybacks over the past year. I can’t present a counterfactual, but I wonder what the price would be today were it not for this wasteful effort. Finally, the shares are trading at multi-year high valuations. Any one of these reasons to avoid would give me pause. Together they make me feel that I wouldn't touch this stock with the proverbial 10' pole. Thus ends my thesis statement. If you read on from here, that’ s on you. I don’t want to read any complaints in the comments section about the bad jokes or proper spelling.

Financial Snapshot

I’d describe Prestige's most recent financial results to be mediocre relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue barely budged higher during the first quarter of the year, but net income was down by about 3.6%. I’m not generally a fan of slight upticks in sales and drops in net income. This is, in fact, the opposite of what I look for in an investment. More troubling in my estimation is the fact that interest expenses have growth by just under 16% from the year ago period. That written, I will admit that the company has cleaned up the capital structure here quite a bit over the past several years, with long term debt lower today by about $462 million, or 26% than it was in 2019. Additionally, if you feel so inclined, feel free to read to page 43 of the latest 10-K, where you’ll see that there are no significant debt repayments for another few years. This mitigates the risk of the company needing to refinance some of its $1.3 billion in debt over the next few years. This is a positive in my view because, if you’ve been paying attention at home, you’ll have noticed that interest rates are relatively elevated at the moment.

Finally, I think investors have an odd mental tick in that they will excuse the financial performance we saw during the most recent fiscal year because the $82 million loss was a function of a $370 million goodwill writedown. I think it's worth remembering that goodwill writedowns are an admission that owner capital has been destroyed. As importantly, if we suggest that the poor showing could be blamed entirely on this writedown, we're doing ourselves a disservice. Coincident with the writedown, cost of sales rose by $36.265 million, or 7.8% from the prior period. So, cut management an immense amount of virtual “slack” for the $370 million destruction of wealth last year if you like, but please acknowledge that costs, particularly cost of sales, were materially higher.

That pernicious trend has continued during the most recent quarter, with cost of sales up by $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 relative to the same period last year.

Even with all of the negative virtual ink I’ve just spilled, I’d be willing to buy this business at the right price. This is because a troubled company like this one can be a great investment if you can get it at a sufficient discount.

The Buyback

I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t write about the buyback. In the context of a company that has $1.36 billion in debt, I think it might be a worthwhile exercise to review buyback activity. After all, during the most recent quarter, the company spent 32% of net income on buybacks, so this is what I consider to be a significant amount of capital being deployed in retiring shares.

The timing isn’t perfect, because the periods covered by the cash flow statement that describe capital spent on buybacks, and the exact "shares outstanding" figure dates don’t line up. That written, I think we can make an approximation. We know that on July 29, 2022, there were 49,762,633 shares outstanding, and on July 28, 2023 there were 49,539,405 shares outstanding. Using the arithmetical skills not so lovingly beaten into me by the good sisters at Holy Spirit School, I conclude that the company retired 223,228 shares over the year. We also know that between April 1st and June 30th of 2022, the company spent $36,238,000 on buybacks. We also know that between April 1st, 2022,and March 31, 2023, they spent $42,628,000 on buybacks. Therefore, between June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023, they spent ($42,628,000-$36,238,000) $6,390,000 on buybacks. We also know from filings that between April 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023, they spent $17,972,000 on buybacks. Using some of the aforementioned arithmetic skills once again, I’ve worked out that between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023 they spent about $24,362,000 on buybacks.

I now have to employ some assumptions, and I’m going to assume that the per month capital spent on buybacks, and the per month reduction in buybacks will be consistent. So, between the end of July 2022 and the end of July 2023, the company retired 223,228 shares, or 18,602 shares per month. Between the beginning of July 2022 and the beginning of July 2023, the company spent $24,362,000 on buybacks, which works out to $2.03 million per month. Applying the previously mentioned arithmetic skills to the above averages, I've worked out that the company spent an average of about $109.14 to retire shares. This isn’t precise, obviously, but it’s a reasonable, if rough, approximation in my view.

Finally, I’m not the sort to judge a buyback as “good” if the retired price happens to be below the current market price, and “bad” if the retired share price happens to be above it. I’m going to judge the buyback based on the valuation at which shares were retired. Given that, please “put a pin” in the figure of $109, as I’ll be returning to it later.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Financials (Prestige Consumer Healthcare investor relations)

The Stock

My regular victims know that I consider the stock and the business to be completely different things, because they are completely different things. The business develops, manufactures, and sells over the counter health and personal care products. The stock is a piece of virtual paper that gets traded around, and it moves up and down based on the ever changing moods of an often capricious market for stocks. The stock is a claim on the future cash flows of the underlying business, and the views about those cash flows changes dramatically over time. The result of this is that the stock is often a poor proxy for what’s going on at the firm. Because being pedantic is one of my many character flaws, I’m going to drive this point home further by using Prestige stock as an example. Think of 2 investors who bought virtually identical shares after the company posted its most recent financial results. Investor “A” bought shares on August 7, and investor “B” bought shares the next day. As of this morning, investor “A” is down about 7%. Investor “B” is down by only about 1.4%. Not enough happened at the firm in a 24 hour period to justify at 5.6% variance in returns. We buy stocks, and the price at which we acquire them massively influences whether our investment is "good" or "bad." I think it’s also worth noting that the person who bought shares cheaper in this case, as in all cases, did better. This is why I strive to buy shares as cheaply as possible. I'd also note that shares should trade most cheaply when future expectations are relatively muted, which is why I like buying companies that are a bit troubled.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at ratios of price to some measure of economic value, and I like to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. When I last wrote about this business, I clutched my proverbial pearls over the fact that the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of about 14.3 times. Not only is this objectively rich, it was on the high side for the company. Fast forward to the present, and shares are about 5.5% more expensive. The shares are also trading at a multi-year high valuation, per the following:

I previously suggested stock investing is about buying when expectations about the future are as muted as possible. When the crowd's expectations are too pessimistic, I buy. When the crowd becomes too optimistic, I want to sell. I do like to quantify things whenever I can because I’m a closet math nerd. In order to quantify expectations as much as possible, I turn to the works of Stephen Penman and/or Mauboussin and Rappaport. The former wrote a great book called "Accounting for Value" and the latter pair recently updated their classic "Expectations Investing." The idea expressed in both of these works is that the stock price itself is a great source of information, and the former in particular helps investors with some of the arithmetic necessary to work out what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of a given business. This involves a bit of high school algebra, where the "g" (growth) variable is isolated in a standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Prestige today suggests the market is assuming that earnings will grow at a rate of about 6.5% in perpetuity. Judging the Buyback

Conclusions About The Buyback

You may recall that I estimated that the company retired shares at an average price of about $109. Again, this was an estimate, given that the filings for shares on date X doesn’t line up with filings for “capital spent buying back stock”, but I remain of the view that it’s a useful approximation.

This price lines up with a price to free cash flow ratio of about 25.8 times, which I consider to be a morbidly excessive valuation. For that reason, I would suggest that management destroyed about $24 million of capital with this buyback effort.

Given the combination of mediocre financial performance, and the waste that was the buyback, and the excessive valuation, I would recommend continuing to eschew these shares. In the relativistic world of investing, we’re always looking for the best risk adjusted returns. In my view, there are far better risk adjusted returns to be had, so wasting capital in this stock seems pointless in my view.