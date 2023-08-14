Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) offers a strong dividend yield of more than 10% with adequate net investment income (NII) coverage. However, the BDC has also reported an increase in the percentage of its overall portfolio classified in higher risk categories, much like other BDCs I recently covered. These upticks merit close attention even if they do not raise substantial concerns at the moment.

Importantly, GBDC’s recent dividend increase and new dividend policy offer income investors much to look forward to. The new dividend policy, in particular, offers income investors much greater guidance on the distribution of special dividends and may see such dividends becoming a regular feature at Golub Capital as it is at some other high-quality BDCs.

Golub Capital’s Portfolio

Golub Capital reported its third consecutive quarter of increases in the percentage of its portfolio at fair value classified in the somewhat riskier internal risk category 3. As recently indicated in my articles on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD), this increase in category 3 loans is not limited to one BDC with both those BDCs having reported increases in category 3 loans. However, the definition of the risk categories at BDCs varies somewhat with higher numbers at Golub Capital representing the safest portion of its portfolio.

GBDC Portfolio By Risk Category (%) (Author created based on data from company filings)

Nevertheless, like with CGBD and GSBD, risk category 3 indicates elevated risk from the time of origination. Management defines risk category 3 as instances where the “[b]orrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants; however, loan payments are generally not past due”. The percentage of the BDCs portfolio at fair value included in risk category 3 increased from 11.8% in the second quarter of 2023 to 13.7% in the third quarter of 2023. This was in addition to the increase in the second quarter when the percentage of its portfolio in this category increased from 9.4% to 11.8%.

However, in the case of Golub Capital, there was also a slight increase in the percentage of its portfolio classified as the lowest risk in category 5. The BDC defines category 5 as instances where the “[b]orrower is performing above expectations and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable”. The percentage of its portfolio classified in this category has increased from 1.1% in the second quarter of 2023 to 1.6% in the third quarter of 2023. Of the less-risky segment of its portfolio, it is only category 4 that has trended lower in the past few quarters.

Overall, the quality of Golub Capital’s portfolio appears to be strong with non-accruals remaining low at around 1.5% in the third quarter of 2023. This also represents a decline in non-accruals from 1.7% at fair value to 1.8% or from 2.6% at amortized cost in the second quarter to 1.8% in the third quarter. The bulk of the BDCs portfolio also remains in category 4, where the "[b]orrower is generally performing as expected and the risk factors are neutral to favorable" Therefore, while the recent increase in the percentage of its portfolio in category 3 merits closer attention by investors, it does not suggest any major concerns for the time being.

The dividend and NAV

Golub Capital currently offers a dividend yield of just over 10%. Management recently indicated a major change to its dividend policy with the ordinary dividend being increased from $0.33 per quarter to $0.37 per quarter, which was also accompanied by a $0.04 per share special dividend.

Major BDCs Dividend Yield (%) (Author created based on data from BDC Universe)

This increased dividend was well-covered by net investment income (NII) with the BDC reporting adjusted NII per share of $0.44. This means that the BDC had a third quarter NII coverage ratio of around 119% excluding the special dividend. However, Golub Capital’s one-year average NII coverage ratio is the lowest of the major BDCs considered in the peer comp charts below. Nevertheless, this is not a major concern as the dividend is clearly well-covered by NII.

BDCs 1 Year Average NII Coverage (%) (Author created based on data from BDC Universe)

Management has also indicated that it would be pursuing a balanced approach to dividend payments where adequate distributions are made to shareholders while also growing its net asset value (NAV). On the NAV front, Golub Capital seems to have reversed the more recent NAV decline trend with the BDC reporting its second quarter in a row of NAV increases after NAV declines in the preceding quarters. Stable NAV bodes well for the continued payment and potential increase of the dividend.

GBDC NAV Per Share (Author created based on company filings)

Management also adopted a new dividend policy that aims to provide more frequent special dividends. In its latest earnings call, management indicated that -

the variable supplemental distribution framework will propose supplemental distributions paid quarterly in arrears based on 50% of the amount by which quarterly adjusted NII exceeds the regular quarterly distribution, subject to NAV stability requirements and the Board's discretion, oversight and approval.”

At the moment, the BDC has a one-year average adjusted NII coverage ratio of around 115%. This indicates that there is still some scope for further special dividends albeit that this would be somewhat lower when factoring in the now revised ordinary dividend. Based on third quarter results, the special dividend should be in the region of $0.02 - $0.03 per quarter, all else being equal. This may then increase if NII continues the upward trend witnessed in recent quarters.

Valuation

Golub Capital currently trades at a slight discount to NAV of around 0.5%. This is broadly in line with the BDCs' three-year average discount to NAV of around 3% and below its 5-year average valuation level of a 5% premium to NAV. In my view, the new dividend policy may even justify the BDC trading at a premium to its historic valuation levels and NAV. However, this would require follow-through on the commitments made and a clear signal to the market that the special dividends have become almost as frequent as the regular quarterly dividend.

BDCs Price to NAV (Author created based on data from BDC Universe)

Therefore, the current valuation levels appear to be attractive. While the stock is not substantially undervalued, I believe that the new dividend policy could contribute to the stock re-rating to a level closer to its 5-year average premium to NAV should it result in frequent distributions of special dividends in the upcoming quarters.

Conclusion

Golub Capital offers dividend investors an attractive income investment opportunity. Its new dividend policy offers much clearer guidelines on what investors can expect from special dividends and suggests that special dividends may become a more regular feature at the BDC.

However, the BDC has experienced consecutive quarter-over-quarter increases in the percentage of its portfolio classified under the somewhat riskier internal risk category 3. This trend, though not unique to GBDC, suggests a potential uptick in higher-risk assets in the portfolio. The expansion of the portfolio's higher-risk category, while accompanied by slight increases in the lower-risk category 5, does not raise substantial concern but merits closer attention from investors in the quarters ahead.

Valuation-wise, GBDC's current stock price trading at a slight discount to NAV, along with the introduction of the new dividend policy, could potentially attract a greater number of income investors. If management continues to deliver on its commitments and the special dividends become a regular feature, there's potential for a re-rating of the stock closer to historical premium-to-NAV levels. This potential for a re-rating along with the attractive dividend yield are the main drivers for the buy rating.