Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CompoSecure , Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 8:58 PM ETCompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO), CMPOW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.92K Followers

CompoSecure , Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Mansouri - Investor Relations

Jon Wilk - Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Fitzsimmons - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities

Chase White - Compass Point Research and Trading

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to CompoSecure Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Mansouri Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Mansouri

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to review CompoSecure's Second Quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call is Jon Wilk, CompoSecure's CEO; and Tim Fitzsimmons, CFO. They will begin with prepared remarks and then we will open the call for Q&A.

During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our plans to execute on our growth strategy and our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers as well as other statements regarding our plans, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate or upcoming. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered our views as of any subsequent date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.