Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has long been a favorite of income investors. I used to own the stock for some time before REITs got way too hot and I sold out of most of them at decent profits, which if my memory serves me right were worth several years of dividends.

Hence, writing about Omega did not cross my mind too many times. My last article about this company was in October 2016, where I was wondering whether the stock was a bargain or a value-trap and eventually recommended it was the former.

It is quite interesting to look at the performance of the stock since as shown above. The stock was trading at $31.83 back then and is currently at $31.55, which means a loss of about 1% while the market has more than doubled at 110%. But the "Total Return" row above highlights the power for high-yield as dividends have single-handedly provided a return of ~75% in this time period.

While Omega has underperformed the market despite the dividend charged returns, with the changes in monetary policies, could Omega be a safer bet than the overall market should market returns deteriorate while the company maintains its high-yield? Let's find out.

Company Overview

Since it has been a while, let's start with a quick review about what the company does. Omega Healthcare Investors, as the name suggests, specializes in healthcare but not as a direct provider but as a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") that provides financing to two primary categories of facilities:

Skilled Nursing Facility ("SNF")

Assisted Living Facility ("ALF")

Omega has partnership with 65 national and regional healthcare providers and has presence in more than 40 States in the country.

Dividend History

Omega Healthcare first paid dividends in 1992 but did not pay dividends at all in 2001 and 2002 while paying just a single dividend in 2003. This is confirmed by Seeking Alpha's data as well as the company's website. However, since 2004, the company had a practice of rewarding investors with a dividend increase of a cent per quarter. Obviously, this meant a lot more (as a percentage) during early years and the dividend growth rate got smaller over time.

In hindsight, my decision to sell around 2017/2018 (pardon my memory) wasn't all that bad. As I wrote in the 2016 article, Omega was increasing its dividend at the rate of a cent/quarter then. I was surprised to see that is not the case anymore, as the company has maintained the same dividend of 67 cents/quarter since the last quarter of 2019.

Returns from 2016 to 2023

In spite of the share price stagnating for 7 years and a frozen dividend since the last quarter of 2019, Omega Healthcare has returned 75% in these 7 years. This is because while the price stagnated, the yield always stayed high as the dividend was either growing slightly or at least stayed constant throughout these 7 years.

As shown below, since my October 2016 article, OHI's yield was almost always above the 6% part with sell-offs like the COVID lows and 2022 weakness sending the yield close to or above 10% many times.

In short, this shows that despite no capital gains and slow to no dividend growth, a high-yielding stock with well-covered dividends can still produce satisfactory returns.

What about the next 7 years?

Now, all that is in the past. You may also say that OHI under-performed the market in these last 7 years. Fair enough. But I don't believe the monetary policies that enabled the overall market run in that time period are coming back any time soon.

What will the returns for the next 7 years? There is no crystal ball but since I strongly believe OHI will continue to be a stable business (reasons in the section below), I am assuming with reasonable certainty that the company will at least maintain the current annual dividend of $2.68/share. Now, the returns for the last 7 years shown above were without dividend reinvestment. Let's compute what the returns are likely to be for the next 7 years in the three scenarios below:

No dividend reinvestment [DRIP]

DRIP but unfortunately, always at market highs (which I am using the current 52 week of $33.67)

DRIP but very fortunately, always at market lows (which I am using the current 52 week of $25.61)

The only other assumption is that an investor buys 100 shares at the current price of $31.50 for an initial investment of $3,150 and that the stock price has marginally declined to $30/share.

The returns after 7 years in the three scenarios are as follows (in the same order)

In the no DRIP scenario, the investor gets a total of $1,876 in dividends, spread equally across each year at $268. Or ~60%

In the DRIP at highs scenario, the investor accumulates an additional 70.93 shares through a 7-year DRIP. Since the assumed price after 7 years is $30, that's a return of $2,127.90. Or ~68%.

In the DRIP at lows scenario, the investor accumulates an additional 100.71 shares through a 7-year DRIP. Since the assumed price after 7 years is $30, that's a return of $3,021.3. Or ~96%.

Obviously, neither the 2nd nor 3rd scenarios above are likely to happen. So, let's take the average of the two to settle at an expected 7-year return of 82%. And that looks like a very satisfactory return to me over 7 years.

Why I Believe Omega Can Match and Exceed These Returns?

Quite simply, the US demographics. Let's run down a few points from multiple sources (here, here, and here):

7 out of 10 people require assisted living care in their lifetime.

Average annual costs for assisted living crosses $50,000/person.

US will need more than 880,000 new assisted living units by 2030 and nearly 1 million units by 2040.

This naturally also increases the need for skilled nursing talent. According to Grand View Research,

"The number of elderly people in the country is significant and is expected to continue to rise until 2050 when the total number of adults aged 65 and more is expected to reach 85.7 million. This equates to roughly 20% of the total population of the United States."

Finally, OHI has one of the most experienced leadership team around with its CEO being at the helm since 2002 as the company proudly displays on its website.

Conclusion

Chasing growth is a fine way to make profits. Dividend growth investing has proven successful as well. But, too often, high-yielding stocks are shunned as "junk" and "dangerous". Sure, some are. But not all yields are created equal, especially when we are talking about a REIT that is structured to yield high and is operating in a perfect business for the US demographics.

I believe OHI's returns over the next 7 years will mirror that of the last 7 years but this time, I expect it to be ahead of the market returns.