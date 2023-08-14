Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 9:52 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.92K Followers

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Burns – Head-Global Communications

Dana Brown – President and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Lonnqvist – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Per Ostlund – Craig-Hallum Capital

Sam Eiber – BTIG

Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company

Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the iCAD Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jessica Burns. You may begin.

Jessica Burns

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for iCAD's second quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Dana Brown, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Lonnqvist, our Chief Financial Officer. Before turning the call over to Dana, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on the call today. These forward-looking statements are based on iCAD's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see today's press release and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. iCAD undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

I would also like to note that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information for investors and reflect the way that they view the operating performance of the company. You can find a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.