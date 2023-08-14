Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Landesberg - Chief Executive Officer

Sergio Cervantes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Hosting today's call are Grove's Co-Founder and CEO, Stuart Landesberg; and CFO, Sergio Cervantes. Before they begin their prepared remarks, I will review the forward-looking statement, safe harbor. Some of the statements made today about future prospects, financial results, business strategies, industry trends and Grove's ability to successfully respond to business risks, may be considered forward-looking. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

All these statements are based on Grove's view of the world and their business as they see it today. As described in their SEC filings, the underlying facts and assumptions for these statements can change as the world and their business changes. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in their most recent filings with the SEC which are available on Grove's Investor Relations website at investors.grove.co.

During today's call, they will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the earnings release, which is also available on their Investor Relations website.

I will now turn the call over to Stuart Landesberg to begin.

Stuart Landesberg

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. I want to start this call with a reminder about why Grove's mission and brand purpose is more important and relevant

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.