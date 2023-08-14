Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 10:24 PM ETDefinitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Ruderman - Chief Legal Officer

Robert Musslewhite - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Krantz - Founder and Executive Chairman

Rick Booth - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Matt Shea - Needham & Company

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

David Grossman - Stifel

Jonathan Yong - Credit Suisse

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Definitive Healthcare Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today's call is Robert Musslewhite. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Robert Musslewhite, you may begin.

Matt Ruderman

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Definitive Healthcare's quarterly financial results. Joining me on the call today are Robert Musslewhite, CEO; Jason Krantz, Founder and Executive Chairman; and Rick Booth, CFO.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our market and future performance and growth opportunities, the benefits of our health care commercial intelligence solutions, our competitive position, customer behaviors, our financial guidance, our planned investments, the anticipated impacts of global macroeconomic conditions on our business results and clients and on the health care industry generally. Product features the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of Populi and the impact of the restatement of certain of our financial statements related to sales tax liability.

Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors sections and elsewhere in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.