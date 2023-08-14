Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Mossberg – Investor Relations

Ray Hatch – Chief Executive Officer

Brett Johnston – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla – Craig Hallum

Gerry Sweeney – Roth Capital

Greg Kitt – Pinnacle Fund

Nelson Obus – Wynnefield Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Quest Resource Holding Corp. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder all participants are in a listen-only mode.. The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Mossberg, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

Dave Mossberg

Thank you, Ashia, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of Quest. Use of the words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Quest’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or Quest results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, which are discussed in greater detail in Quest’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties. Quest forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required to do so by law.

In addition, in this call, we may include industry and market data and other statistical

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.