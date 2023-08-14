Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. (CLVR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 10:29 PM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), CLVRW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andres Fajardo - CEO

Hank Hague - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Diana Tokar - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Clever Leaves' financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023. To announce today are Clever Leaves' CEO, Andres Fajardo; and the company's CFO, Hank Hague.

Before I introduce Andrés, I remind you that during today's call, including the question-and-answer session, statements that are not historical facts, including any projections or guidance, statements regarding future events or future financial performance, or statements of intent or belief, are forward-looking statements and are covered by the Safe Harbor disclaimers contained in today's press release and the company's public filings with the SEC.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Specifically, please refer to the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was filed prior to this call, as well as other filings made by Clever Leaves with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify factors that could cause results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Please also note that during this call, management will be disclosing adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted gross margin. These are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a statement disclosing the reasons why company management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted gross margin provide useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations are included in today's press release that is posted on the company's website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.