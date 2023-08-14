Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Look Inside The Inflation Numbers Says The Fed Is Done

Calafia Beach Pundit
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.55K Followers

Summary

  • At some point, likely well before year-end, the Fed is going to have to concede that inflation has been licked - and lower rates accordingly.
  • It's well-known that housing prices and rents stopped rising about a year ago, but owners' equivalent rent, the largest single component of the CPI is still rising, albeit at a somewhat slower rate in recent months.
  • Judging by the jobs market, the economy is unlikely to do much better than 2% going forward.
  • If my reading of the monetary and inflation tea leaves is correct, the Fed should begin cutting rates now, not next year.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

primeimages

I've long believed that the Fed and most media observers are confused about how inflation works. That's because most people are still captive to the traditional Phillips Curve model of inflation, which says that in order to tame inflation, the economy

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.55K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Comments (3)

TexasRanchHand profile picture
TexasRanchHand
Today, 12:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (16)
I think there is zero probability of a 2023 rate cut. Maybe in the back half of 2024 but the Fed is in no hurry to waste ammunition before they have to cut.
Alexis87 profile picture
Alexis87
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (28)
Interesting article, as usual. I definitely agree with your last point:
"Be patient. Sooner or later the numbers will convince the Fed that lower rates are called for. In the meantime, enjoy an economy that continues to grow, albeit relatively slowly, and inflation that continues to decline."
bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Yesterday, 11:45 PM
Comments (20.02K)
"Growth is the by-product of savings and investments that boost the productivity of the average worker"

The average worker is broke , has no money to save, so what productivity from investment?
