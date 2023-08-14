Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 10:50 PM ETINVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - Investor Relations

Steve Shum - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Campbell - Chief Operating and Vice President, Business Development

Andrea Goren - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome, to the INVO Bioscience Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

Great. Thanks so much, Kate. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you all for joining us for INVO Bioscience’s second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining us on the call today are INVO Bioscience’s CEO, Steve Shum; the company’s Chief Operating and VP of Business Development, Mike Campbell; and Andrea Goren, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with the event, we submit for the record the following statement. Certain matters discussed on this conference call by the management of INVO Bioscience maybe forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. And such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding the company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause actual results, performance or

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.