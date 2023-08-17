Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walt Disney: Doubling Down On Its Streaming Bet

Aug. 17, 2023 4:00 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.72K Followers

Summary

  • DIS has decided to further intensify its streaming monetization efforts, by taking a leaf out of NFLX's playbook with paid sharing from 2024 onwards.
  • This is on top of the raised Disney+ Premium (ad-free) prices by +30% to $13, and Hulu by +20% to $17.99 monthly from October 2023 onwards.
  • Our previous article has also predicted DIS' eventual entry to the sports betting market as a strategic direction for renewed growth, thanks to the ESPN reorganization.
  • While these efforts may boost its top and bottom line growth, it remains to be seen if they may bolster Disney+'s declining streaming US market share to 13% by Q2'23.
  • In the long run, DIS' well-diversified entertainment offerings across resorts, theme parks, cruises, and streaming, including ESPN and sports betting, may present a tremendous franchise flywheel indeed.

Dollar currency inside tv

Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

The Streaming Investment Thesis Remains Viable, Thanks To Price Hikes & Advertising Revenue

We previously covered Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in July 2023, discussing its interesting partnership with Apple (AAPL) for the

Comments (4)

J
JohnB61
Today, 5:25 PM
Premium
Comments (90)
I am warming up to Apple buying Disney and then making some kind of giant iphone ride at the parks. You enter the metaverse through the giant iphone, visit people on your contact list, and then you have to pay $25 to get back out.
J
JohnB61
Today, 5:00 PM
Premium
Comments (90)
DIS going into sports betting. Should we laugh or cry? I guess the only way to survive to expand the holding company with lots of different franchises. Kiddie movies, theme parks, sports betting from the sofa...such is the world now.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (17.95K)
Streaming is not a bet, it's a necessity. Linear TV is circling the drain. DIS can't afford to lose a huge chunk of their business. They should be using streaming series to promote theatrical movies and vice versa (and both should promote theme park vacations and merch).

They are taking their own sweet time with the learning curve but it's still their only reasonable path to compensating for streaming being a worse business model than linear, something DIS has no control over.

Licensing shows to NFLX would be a terrible idea. I would not trust NFLX to get their paws on DIS' fanbase. Pretty soon they'll be loyal to NFLX and not DIS (if NFLX can ever figure out how to build real IP that is). That option is like chopping up the furniture for firewood, a sign of utter desperation. Rather than do that, sell it all to AAPL.
G
Goose26
Today, 4:37 PM
Premium
Comments (350)
@nerd_rage thats so moot. u act like theyre actual competitors. lol. D+ was never competing with Netflix. they are still niche based off huge huge catalogue of their stuff and growing with new movies added AND a few series here and there and kids stuff. Netflix is the big beast and its own player and sort of something all should have anyways. it's like...walmart. market share doesnt mean shit.
