Bert's July 2023 Dividend Income Summary

Aug. 15, 2023 12:40 AM ETVOO, LEG, CM, CAH, IRM, ITW, GPC, CSCO, HBAN, O, TTE, PM, MDT, DIMC, FULT, GSK, CINF, AMT, PARA, OXY, ONL
Summary

  • We received $941 in July dividend income. This was a 34.95% dividend increase compared to July 2022.
  • One interesting benefit of moving the funds into VOO is that they pay dividends in an “off month” several times during the year.
  • The Fulton July dividend has more than doubled since January and the Huntington dividend has grown over 50% in the same time period.

7 months go, 5 remain in 2023. We are cruising through 2023 and are marching towards financial freedom! At the end of each month, we review our dividend income to monitor our growth and progress. In this article, I share my July dividend

This article was written by

Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

