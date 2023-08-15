Dzmitry Dzemidovich

All figures are in $CAD unless otherwise stated.

All financial information is from Capital IQ unless otherwise stated.

Price Target: $6.00

Investment Thesis

Pro REIT (TSX:PRV.UN:CA) is a compelling investment prospect that has experienced a modest 10% share price decline this year. Despite this, the industrial REIT segment continues to thrive, positioning Pro REIT at an attractive discount compared to its historical pricing multiples. Backed by robust leasing activity, a favorable geographic breakdown, and reliable revenues from strong tenants, Pro REIT presents an excellent entry point for investors looking to tap into the thriving Canadian REIT market.

Introduction

Pro REIT is an industrial-focused REIT incorporated in Montreal, QC. Around 80% of the GLA is industrial with the remaining 14% and 6% in the retail and office space respectively. As of Q2 2023, Pro REIT has 129 properties and 6.5 million square feet of GLA. With ~70% of base rent coming from National and Government tenants, Pro REIT has a strong asset base.

Catalysts

Industrial REIT & Strong Tenants

As of Q1 2023, Pro REIT's portfolio is comprised of 79.9% industrial assets, 13.6% retail assets, and 6.5% office assets. The total portfolio has an occupancy rate of 98.6% with the industrial segments occupancy rate at 99.2%, retail at 97.6%, and office space at 92.8%. One thing to note is the high occupancy rate in their office space. While office space makes up a small portion of the total portfolio, it showcases management's ability to lease their properties and is comparatively higher than other office REITs.

The industrial segment has been a strong focal point for REITs in Canada and for good reason. Currently, half of the industrial markets in Canada have availability rates of 1% or less and this has increased the net rental rate to a record high of $11.20/per square foot. Pro REIT hasn't missed out on this leasing activity as in the first quarter of 2023, they leased 681,818 square feet at a rental spread rate of 45.3%. The entire portfolio experienced a 40.9% rental spread rate, which is exceptional and should boost both their revenue and operating results going forward.

The growth has been met with a decrease in share price. I believe this is driven by the slowing in growth as the national availability rate now stands at 2.1% in Q2 2023, however, this is still well below the 15-year average of 4.8%. Rent growth has also normalized across markets with asking rent increasing 19.3% YoY. These growth rates are still considerable when looking at Pro REIT's overall portfolio as it should provide them with a runway for growth throughout the remainder of 2023.

If Pro REIT's Q2 2023 results show higher renewal rates, it marks a bullish case for their portfolio and for their future FFO and AFFO.

Turning to the tenants, some of their largest tenants include Sobeys, the Government of Canada, the Province of Nova Scotia, Sysco Canada, and Rexall. Together, these tenants made up 15.5% of the base rent in 2023. The ten largest tenants accounted for roughly 28% of the base rent.

Top 10 Tenants (Q1 2023 MD&A)

Strong tenants anchoring their portfolio is a critical factor in assessing the value of their properties. Having strong tenants, and more importantly, strong relationships with those tenants reduces the volatility in their occupancy rate and their ability to collect rent.

Strong tenants may also play a role in the bank's willingness to negotiate mortgage rates. Pro REIT has been able to keep a low weighted average interest of just 3.7% (only 30bps higher than Q1 2022).

Having strong tenants who have the ability to manage inflationary pressures is one key catalyst I'm looking at as the macroeconomic condition in Canada continues to change.

Discount to Trading Multiples

One of the key ratios used in valuing REITs is the P/B ratio.

Just prior to the pandemic, the P/B hovered around 1.15x dropping to a low of 0.41x in late March 2020. The average P/B from January 1, 2020 - January 1, 2023, was 0.92x. Compared to the current P/B multiple of 0.64x, I feel that the P/B is well below where it should be. In fact, based on a 0.92x P/B, the implied share price is $7.70 which would imply a ~44% upside.

While Canada's macroeconomic environment has shown signs of deterioration, Pro REIT's tenants are strong and therefore, I feel the spread between the current P/B and historic P/B is unjustified.

P/B Through Time (Capital IQ)

If the weighted average cap rate increased by 1% from the Q1 2023 values the values of the properties would decrease by around $170 million. This would bring their book value from the current $8.37 to around $5.48, which is still above the current share price (Author's Calculation).

The likelihood of this occurring is low, and therefore, I can conclude that Pro REIT's book value has ample room to move even if such a shock were to occur.

Favorable Geographic Concentration

Pro REIT has more than 50% of its assets in the Maritime provinces as seen in the figure below.

Base Rent by Region (Q1 2023 MD&A)

The YoY change in availability rate for the industrial market has increased by 90bps in Halifax. Compared to Ottawa and Vancouver at 100bps and 140bps, respectively. I highlight this because, with a low availability rate and less construction activity, Halifax and the associated regions may see higher than average rent renewal rates.

Furthermore, the average asking net rental rate has only increased by 8.6% in Halifax versus the national average of 19.3%.

While this may seem like a headwind for Pro REIT, I view it as a tailwind. Canada's increase in immigration has been staggering over the past few years. Many Canadians are looking towards the Maritimes for a new place to call home with Stats Canada saying for the first time since 1981 to 1986, more people moved to the Maritimes from other parts of Canada than moved away.

I expect this trend to continue with higher immigration, more flexible work arrangements, and a more sustainable cost of living. Supported by a recent report that shows YoY population growth outpaced the rest of Canada's in January 2023.

I expect growth in the region to drive demand, which should ultimately increase property and rental values. One catalyst I feel is being overlooked when investors are choosing where to deploy their capital.

Risks

High FFO/AFFO Payout Ratio

My biggest concern with Pro REIT is the high AFFO and FFO payout ratios.

In the last 12 months, Pro REIT has had a 98% FFO payout ratio and an 88.4% AFFO payout ratio. In the first quarter of 2023, the AFFO payout ratio stood at 88.5%.

A high payout ratio is indicative of a potential dividend cut. It's important to note there are other factors impacting the distribution policy but I feel that this high of a payout ratio is a critical consideration when looking at the REIT's value. Many REITs have been able to maintain their dividend while having an AFFO payout ratio of higher than 100% but one of the key ways to fund this deficit is to issue more equity (dilution) and/or take on debt.

Investors should be aware of these factors and they should consider what the implications of a dividend cut would mean for the share price. However, with all of that being said, I feel that the recent leasing activity resulting in higher rental rates should be sufficient to cover their dividend in the near term.

Q2 2023 Update

Further to their Q2 results my investment thesis is unchanged. Although the AFFO payout ratio increased to 97.3% in the quarter it's still below 100% and the increase in rental rates for the quarter was 53.2% highlighting the demand for their properties.

In 2023, approximately 85% of all GLA has been renewed at 43.2%. Increasing revenue and NOI should increase Pro REITs AFFO which will drive down the payout ratio.

Debt to gross book value is also stable from last quarter now at 50.2%, which is well below their debt covenants (up from 49.22%). Book value decreased from the last quarter to $8.28 (from $8.37) however, they are still trading below their trading multiples.

While I see near-term price friction from the higher AFFO payout rates, I believe this problem will begin to resolve itself as revenue increases. In the meantime, you can still collect an excellent dividend.

Conclusion

Pro REIT presents a compelling investment opportunity despite its recent 10% share price decline. Positioned to benefit from the thriving industrial REIT segment, Pro REIT offers investors an entry point at a discount to historical pricing multiples. The company's robust leasing activity, favorable geographic breakdown, and strong tenant base further reinforce its potential for growth in the Canadian REIT market.

However, it's crucial to consider the high FFO and AFFO payout ratios as potential risks, which could lead to dividend cut implications. Nonetheless, with the recent leasing activity driving higher rental rates, Pro REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend in the near term. Investors should carefully evaluate the company's outlook and risk factors before making informed investment decisions in the dynamic real estate investment trust sector.