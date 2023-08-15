Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Allianz Q2 Earnings: Solid Numbers And Solvency Strengths

Aug. 15, 2023 12:55 AM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.31K Followers

Summary

  • Allianz reports a 90% increase in net profit for the first half of 2023, reaching €4.37 billion.
  • Improving trends in the combined ratio and reinvestment yield. Allianz achieved solid results in the investing activities.
  • Despite dividend payments and an ongoing buyback, Allianz's solvency II ratio reached 208% and was up on a quarterly basis. Following H1 performance, we decided to increase our target price.

Allianz skyscraper in Berlin, Germany

Cineberg

Our readers know we have a good grip on the EU insurance sector. Here at the Lab, we already commented about Zurich and AXA's Q2 results. Following Allianz's quarterly release (OTCPK:ALIZF) (OTCPK:ALIZY), we are back

This article was written by

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, ALIZY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

