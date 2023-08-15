Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Munis Maintain Summer Heat In July

Peter Hayes profile picture
Peter Hayes
228 Followers

Summary

  • Demand outpaced supply and prompted strong absolute and relative performance.
  • Rich valuations and waning seasonal trends warrant some near-term caution going forward.
  • Any prolonged weakness would offer opportunity to add duration and lock in attractive yields.

Document with title municipal bond on a table.

designer491

Market overview

Municipal bonds maintained their seasonal strength and extended gains for the second consecutive month in July. Interest rates rose amid heightened volatility as economic data exceeded expectations, and the Federal Reserve resumed its tightening cycle and communicated a commitment

This article was written by

Peter Hayes profile picture
Peter Hayes
228 Followers
Peter Hayes, Managing Director, is Head of the Municipal Bonds Group within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income and a member of the Fixed Income Executive Committee. He leads the Municipal Bond Management Committee, which oversees municipal bond portfolio management, research and trading activities, and is a member of the firm's Leadership and Operating Committees. Mr. Hayes' service with the firm dates back to 1987, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was Head of the Short Term Tax-Exempt Trading Desk, and managed the CMA Tax-Exempt Fund and other short term municipal bond portfolios. Prior to joining MLIM, he was a Trader for Shawmut Bank. Mr. Hayes earned a BA degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross in 1981.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.