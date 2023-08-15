Art Wager/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my previous article on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM), mentioning its low price to tangible book value, I explained that with higher demand for container vessels, ZIM’s stock price may increase. Since the publication of my article on ZIM, the stock’s price increased by 11% as container freight rates increased. I also said that after reporting 1Q 2023 weak financial results, ZIM’s 2Q 2023 financial results are expected to impair further. Well, I still believe that ZIM’s 2Q 2023 financial results are going to be weak, and the company’s update on its guidance for the full year of 2023, supports my expectation. ZIM is set to release its second quarter 2023 results on 16 August 2023, and I don’t expect any promising results can be found in its quarterly report. However, ZIM’s stock price has already plunged as investors expected its 2Q 2023 financial results to be weak ahead of earnings. Now, it is time to talk more about the future. ZIM has chartered 95% of its vessels, and subsequently, its financial results are linked directly to container freight rates and charter rates. From my perspective, inflation rates, interest rates, seasonal demand, and container ships fleet growth are the most important determinants of container freight rates. After a long time, all of these determinants can positively affect ZIM’s results in the next twelve months. The stock is A Buy.

#1 – Inflation rate

U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead decreased again to 3.8% in June 2023 (for the third consecutive month). In June January 2023, the U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead were 5% (see Figure 1). Also, import prices in the United States decreased to 139.40 points in June 2023, compared to 141.3 in January 2023 (see Figure 2). It is important to know that in June 2023, export prices in the United States also decreased to their lowest level since January 2022. Lower inflation expectations, lower import prices, and lower export prices simply mean that the demand for consumer goods can increase. Higher demand for consumer goods means higher demand for container ships and higher container freight rates. As Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate by 0.25% again on 26 July 2023 to decrease the gap between the actual inflation and its inflation target of 2.0%, I expect U.S. inflation expectations, import prices, and export prices in July 2023 (which are not published yet) to be lower than in June 2023. Thus, the demand for container-shipped goods may increase, and ZIM’s results can improve.

Figure 1 – U.S. consumer inflation expectations

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 2 – Import prices in the United States

tradingeconomics.com

#2 – Interest rates

As mentioned earlier, Federal Reserve increased interest rates to 2.5%, the highest level in 22 years, to reach its inflation target of 2.0%. The Federal Reserve may increase interest rates further in the next few months. More rate hikes can result in lower economic growth, lower jobs, lower income, and lower purchasing power, which can negatively affect the demand for container-shipped goods. However, this is not going to continue forever. Inflation rates are decreasing, and in about 6 to 9 months, I expect Federal Reserve to start decreasing its key interest rate. Other central banks of the major economies may decrease their key interest rates too. Six months ago, we couldn’t be sure about the effect of tight monetary policies of central banks around the world on inflation. Also, we couldn’t know how far they can increase their key interest rates. However, it seems that their tight monetary policies worked and now, central banks are thinking about when to cut the rates. Once it happens, the demand for container ships may increase significantly.

#3 – Seasonal demand

Figure 3 shows Drewry World Composite Index (WCI) increased in the past few weeks. Freight rates across six major routes (including Shanghai-Rotterdam, Rotterdam-Shanghai, Shanghai-Los Angeles, Los Angeles- Shanghai, Shanghai-New York, New York- Rotterdam) increased in the past week. Also, freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa, and from Rotterdam to New York in the week ending 10 August 2023 were higher than in the week ending 27 July 2023. We cannot say for sure that it is going to continue. But I have reasons that can support higher freight rates in the following months, with seasonal demand being the most important one.

U.S. container imports in July 2023 were 5% more than in June 2023, reaching 2.2 million TEUs. It is important to know that despite the recent increases, the U.S. container imports in July 2023 were 14% lower than in July 2022. According to Figure 4, which shows U.S. monthly container import volumes from 2019 to 2023, the recent increase in U.S. container imports is consistent with the peak season patterns. Based on Descartes Systems Group August global shipping report, there has been positive progress in the labor situation on the U.S. West Coast, and also a positive outcome for the Canadian West Coast labor situation. These outcomes may have a positive effect on container import volumes. As retailers are getting prepared for the winter holidays, U.S. import volumes in the following months can be higher than in the past few months. According to the National Retail Federation, the U.S. container import volumes in August 2023 can be the highest in the past 12 months. Higher container imports are not expected Just for the United States. According to Descartes, compared to April 2023, China’s TEU container import volumes also increase in the past few months (see Figure 5). As China’s economy is recovering from its zero-Covid policy, its container imports may continue increasing. As a result of higher freight rates due to higher container trade volumes, ZIM’s results in the next few quarters might get better.

Figure 3 – Spot freight rates by major routes

www.drewry.co.uk

Figure 4 - U.S. monthly container import volumes from 2019 to 2023

www.descartes.com

Figure 5 – July 2022–July 2023 Comparison of U.S. Total and Chinese TEU Container Volume

www.descartes.com

#4 – Container fleet growth

According to Alphaliner ZIM has the 10th biggest container fleet in the world with a capacity of 578 thousand TEUs, representing 2.1% of the global container capacity. The most important difference between ZIM and other big container shipping companies is that ZIM has chartered 95% of its ships, and the company has only eight owned ships (see Figure 6). So, for ZIM, charter rates are as important as freight rates. According to the HARPEX (HARPER PETERSEN Charter Rates Index), which reflects the worldwide price development on the charter market for container ships, in the past few weeks, while container freight rates increased, charter rates continued decreasing (see Figure 7). With lower charter rates and higher freight rates, ZIM can become profitable. Fleet growth is growing that at first glance, can hurt ZIM’s financial results. But, actually, in the current market condition, rapid fleet growth can help ZIM’s results.

Due to newbuilding deliveries, the container fleet capacity is now 6% higher than in August 2022. Also, the majority of container ships that are expected to be delivered in 2023, will come in the next few months. As a result, charter rates are expected to decrease further. In normal conditions, the negative effect of newbuilding deliveries on charter rates can be as much as their negative effect on freight rates. But, in a market condition where U.S. and European retailers are getting ready for holidays, inflation is decreasing, and Panama Canal’s operational capacity has been reduced (due to an unprecedented drought), container freight rates may not get hurt as much as container charter rates, which is consistent with ZIM’s chartering strategy.

Figure 6 – Top 10 container shipping companies

alphaliner.axsmarine.com

Figure 7 – The HARPEX

www.harperpetersen.com

Conclusion

There is no doubt that ZIM’s 2Q 2023 financial results are not going to be attractive. Also, the company’s investors may not get happy with its 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023 financial results. However, do not forget that the stock’s price has already plunged, and the stock is trading at a great discount to its tangible book value. The market condition is in favor of ZIM, and next year, with lower inflation rates, lower interest rates, and higher demand for container-shipped goods, ZIM’s financial results can be much better than now. The stock is a buy.