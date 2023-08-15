Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy TLT Into Weakness (Technical Analysis)

AAJJ Investment Research profile picture
AAJJ Investment Research
471 Followers

Summary

  • TLT is trading in a range with support at $90 and resistance at $97.
  • Although the price of TLT has a downward bias, several technical indicators suggest a potential reversal up to at least $97.
  • Rising expectations of a slowdown in growth or outright recession would be the best scenario for TLT.

US Bond

aimintang

30Y US Treasury Yield is trading in a range

We can observe that the 30Y US Treasury yield is trading in a range on the weekly chart given that the Average Directional Index, or ADX, is below 20. To establish

This article was written by

AAJJ Investment Research profile picture
AAJJ Investment Research
471 Followers
I am a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) with over 6 years of experience in investing. I currently work in the luxury retail sector after spending six years as an investment advisor for ultra-high net worth clients for a renowned international private bank. I am a keen follower of markets and invest my own money in stocks and ETFs via cash markets and option strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am currently short puts on TLT with a $93 strike, expiring in December 2023.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.