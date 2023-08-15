Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sims Limited (SMSMY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 1:12 AM ETSims Limited (SMSMY), SMUPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.93K Followers

Sims Limited (OTCPK:SMSMY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alistair Field - Group CEO and Managing Director

Stephen Mikkelsen - Group CFO

John Glyde - Global Chief Operating Officer Sims Metal

Rob Thompson - Global Chief Commercial Officer Sims Metal

Conference Call Participants

Peter Steyn - Macquarie

Owen Birrell - RBC Capital Markets

Lee Power - UBS

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Kang - CLSA

Megan Kirby-Lewis - Barrenjoey

Chen Jiang - Bank of America

Simon Thackray - Jefferies

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Scott Ryall - Rimor Equity Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sims Limited FY '23 Results Release. [Operator Instructions] Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about financial conditions, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects for Sims Limited. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those experienced or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risk factors can also be found on the company's website, www.simsltd.com. As a reminder, Sims Limited is domiciled in Australia, and all references to currency are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I would now like to hand the call over to Alistair Field, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sims Limited. Please go ahead.

Alistair Field

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the FY '23 full year results for Sims. Presenting with me on today's call is the Group Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Mikkelsen; John Glyde, our Global Chief Operating Officer for Metal; and Rob Thompson, our Global Chief Commercial Officer for Metal are also in the room with me.

The slide presentation that we will run through has been lodged with the ASX, along with the results release. The agenda for today is that I will run through a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.