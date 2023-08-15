PM Images

It's easy to throw in the towel on an investment when the desired outcome isn't unfolding according to plan. I would hope that everyone is conducting a significant amount of due diligence before making any type of investment because things can go wrong. Over the past year, I have written 9 articles on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), and no matter where the share price was, my outlook remained bullish. Over the past 5 years, shares of OHI have been flat, gaining just 0.19%, while there were many periods where its share price was in the red. My investment thesis doesn't revolve around outpacing the S&P 500 for capital appreciation, as I am looking at OHI as an income investment. If you go back to 2020 and 2021, some speculated that the dividend would need to be reduced or cut and that OHI was in trouble. This management team has navigated the challenging environment that the pandemic created without touching the dividend and is positioned to benefit from an aging population as it specializes in skilled nursing facilities (SNF) and long-term care facilities (LTC). I am quite pleased with my investment in OHI, and I am looking forward to the upcoming dividend being paid this week. I am still bullish on shares of OHI as it allows me to be an indirect landlord in an area that will be needed by an aging population.

A Quick Overview Of What Omega Healthcare Does For Those That Are Unfamiliar With This REIT

OHI has an operating asset portfolio of 893 SNF and LTC facilities with approximately 88,000 beds. Its portfolio spans 42 states and the United Kingdom, with its locations leased to 66 different operators. OHI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily engages in triple net leases (NNN) with its operators. I don't own investment properties, and I prefer to generate income from real estate by investing in a variety of REITs because I don't want to be a landlord, and I prefer a hands-off approach. My favorites are REITs that engage in NNNs because they benefit the building owner. The NNN structure requires the tenant to pay all of the expenses on the property in addition to the negotiated rent. The NNN obligations include maintenance, real estate taxes, and even insurance.

OHI has 96% of its rent and interest tied to NNNs with 93% of its rent and interest tied to fixed price escalators. OHI has an average fixed escalator built into their contracts at 2.2%. The average lease term is 9.4 years, and 98% of OHI's leases expire after 2024 and 58.8% expire after 2030. OHI has a solid core of leases, and through the NNN structure, OHI is well-positioned to benefit regardless of the economic cycles we may endure. OHI's operators are also positioned to succeed based on simple mathematical data. In 2020, 17% (56.1 million) of the U.S. population was 65+ in age, and this is set to expand to 19% (65.2 million) of the population in 2025. In 2030, this is projected to grow to 21% (73.1 million), and in 2040, it will reach 22% (80.8 million). There is a built-in clientele for SNF and LTC facilities, and since the aging process can't be reversed, this is actually a never-ending clientele.

OHI Delivered A Strong Q2 And I Am Excited About Its Future

OHI delivered a funds from operations (FFO) beat of $0.06 as it generated $0.74 in FFO and a top-line revenue beat of $51.52 million as revenue came in at $250.19 million in Q2 2023. Some of the other highlights were that OHI generated $173 million or $0.70 per share in funds available for distribution (FAD), completed $129 million in real estate acquisitions, invested $124 million in real estate loans and investments, repaid $350 million of senior unsecured notes due in August, allocated $17 million toward capital renovations and construction projects, and sold 10 facilities for $45 million.

OHI pays an annualized dividend of $2.68 and a quarterly dividend of $0.67. Shares of OHI were impacted as OHI's quarterly FAD fell below its quarterly dividend payout, causing speculation regarding the quality and stability of its dividend. In Q1 2023, OHI generated $0.60 of FAD, which they had previously projected for. In the Q1 conference call, OHI's CFO Bob Stephenson disclosed that OHI would get its FAD ratio to under 100% in Q3 2023 and, that in 2024, a normalized FAD payout ratio in the high 80% - low 90% range would be achieved. As an income investor, I have been paying close attention to this, and in Q2, OHI increased its QoQ FAD by $0.10 to $0.70, which I was happy about. This shows that OHI can follow through on its projections, and its business decisions drive favorable future results.

Investors got some additional news regarding OHI's future FAD that they should be aware of. Q3 FAD will be impacted by the 6.6 million shares that were issued. For every 6 million shares issued by OHI, the quarterly FAD is negatively impacted by roughly $0.105 on a per-share basis until the proceeds from the shares are reallocated into new investments. OHI's balance sheet remains in a position of strength as they also terminated $400 million in treasuries that generated $93 million of cash, placing their cash position at $350 million on June 30th. OHI still believes that its FAD will return to normalized levels in 2024, and there is no reason for me to doubt them, considering they have been correct so far in their forward projections.

We received several important updates on OHI's operators that they have been working with since the pandemic. OHI and LaVie are in the process of restructuring their portfolio by transitioning certain underperforming facilities. There have been 13 facilities divested, and OHI is in the process of selling or releasing an additional 23 facilities. LaVie paid partial rent in April of $2.5 million and full contractual rent for May and June of $7.2 million each month. Maplewood has short-paid contractual June and July rent by $1 million per month. OHI is working with Maplewood, and Maplewood believes there is a path toward meeting its full contractual rental obligations in the first quarter of 2024.

My Investment In OHI Continues To Do Well, Despite The Flat Appreciation Over The Past 5 Years

This will mark the 3rd consecutive year that OHI has not provided investors with an annual dividend increase, but unlike other REITs, OHI didn't reduce its dividend during the pandemic. Since 2004, OHI has increased the annualized dividend by 318.75% or $2.04 per share from $0.64 to $2.68. Even though the dividend has remained stagnant along with the share price, this has still been a strong income-producing investment for me.

I own OHI in several accounts and will continue to utilize my batch from the original purchases in the following real-life example. As long as OHI keeps paying the dividend and I keep reinvesting the dividend, this investment will continue to do well for me. Here is what my original investment has done and what the forward income projection looks like.

I purchased 163 shares for $4,875 at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. Since then, I have collected $3,084.50 in dividend income, which is 63.27% of my initial investment. My share count has increased by 59.13% to 259.38 shares, and the total investment is now valued at $8,357.19. While OHI's share price has only appreciated by 5.48% from my out-of-pocket cost basis of $29.91, my overall investment has increased by 71.42% because of the dividend income I have reinvested.

I had purchased shares after my first dividend was declared to dollar cost average when shares declined. I have currently received 23 dividends from OHI, with another one on the way this week. Over the past 21 dividends, I have seen an average of 2.1% in my quarterly dividend growth due to the power of compounding. If OHI doesn't provide any future dividend increases, at a 2.1% quarterly growth rate, I am expecting my quarterly dividend payment to increase by 52.62% over the next 5 years. The next 20 dividend payments should generate another $4,264.70 of dividend income, which will be reinvested as each quarterly dividend is paid. This will bring my total dividend income from OHI up to $7,349.19, which would be 150.74% of my original investment. From an income perspective, this is what I like to see, and I am excited to continue reinvesting the dividends and watching this investment grow along the way.

Conclusion

I am still bullish on OHI and feel this management team has done an excellent job of navigating a difficult operating environment since the pandemic started. OHI continues to be transparent in its restructuring with operators and its future FAD projections. I don't see a dividend cut on the horizon, especially since they continue to hit their projections, and the normalized FAD range will be achieved in 2024. From an income investment perspective, the numbers speak for themselves, and my original investment in OHI is doing exactly what I want it to without shares appreciating much. I look forward to adding OHI shares in other accounts and watching my overall income grow each quarter from reinvesting the dividends. I would also speculate that if OHI delivers on its 2024 projections, it may reward shareholders with a dividend increase in 2025, and if that happens, I will be extremely happy.