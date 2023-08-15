Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Be Greedy

Aug. 15, 2023 2:32 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
528 Followers

Summary

  • Although AT&T is not suitable as a long-term investment, the price drop to sub $14.50 is too good to pass up.
  • AT&T is coming through a cycle of high spectrum license spend and other capital expenditures, freeing up cash flow to pay down debt.
  • The risk of interest rate costs consuming AT&T’s balance sheet appears minimal given their desire to pay down debt by $18.5B over the next 2 years.
  • The lead cable issue is serious but the selloff is overblown.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Storm clouds are brewing but sunnier days are ahead

Ronald Martinez

Back in May, we recommended selling AT&T (NYSE:T) in an article entitled AT&T: A Long-Term Disappointment because the stock is unsuitable as a long-term investment for the

This article was written by

Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
528 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Today, 3:03 AM
Premium
Comments (251)
Not following your logic only a few months ago you recommended selling T now just a few months later you recommend buying T and you note that T is not a suitable long term holding. So when would you recommend selling T again?
Why wouldn’t a retail small potato investor hold for long term, reinvesting div. building up income stream for down the road?
You say be greedy but then say T is not a good long term hold.
mygoals profile picture
mygoals
Today, 2:48 AM
Comments (817)
Nice write-up covering all angles. Appreciate the time and effort you put into this. Your synthetic long suggestion is interesting. What strikes and expirations have caught your attention?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.