Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Reveal Promising Growth Trends Despite Dwindling COVID Testing Revenues

Aug. 15, 2023 2:37 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)
Summary

  • Quest Diagnostics has a strong Q2 with a slight beat on EPS and revenue. Quest’s base business appears to be recovering from the pandemic and pulled in $2.30B in revenue.
  • Despite fading COVID-related revenue, Quest updated their full-year 2023 revenues to $9.12B -$9.22B.
  • The post-COVID labor market is posing challenges, including high turnover and elevated labor costs. As a result, I have downgraded my conviction level from 5/5 to 4/5.
  • I intend to take advantage of the ticker’s lackluster performance and will look to add to my dormant DGX position below my Buy Threshold.
Close up of lab assistant in uniform, with mask and rubber gloves holding test tube with blood sample while sitting on chair and typing on laptop. Selective focus on test tubes.

dusanpetkovic

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) recently reported their Q2 earnings with a slight beat on EPS and revenue. Quest’s base business appears to be recovering from the pandemic and pulled in $2.30B in revenue, up 9.5% year-over-year. Although COVID-related revenues

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DGX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

