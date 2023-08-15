bluebay2014/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), an Israeli company that offers international container shipping and operates a fleet of 150 vessels worldwide, is truly unique regarding the attention it receives from the investor community. This is largely due to the generous dividend payouts that ZIM made during its bullish cycle. But, in my opinion, the basis of the interest surrounding the company lies in the once-ongoing debate over whether to buy the stock as its price continues to plummet.

If you've already read my past articles on ZIM, you know my take on the company: For me, I've decided to hold its shares in a super long-term portfolio, regardless of how the industry cycle behaves. I also prefer to buy ZIM on a dollar-cost-averaging basis until I have doubts about the management's strategic moves.

Today's article of mine will focus on a preview of the upcoming earnings report that the company should release on Wednesday (August 16, 2023) before the stock market opens. What is the market preparing for and what are the chances for ZIM to bear these expectations? Let's try to figure it out.

ZIM Integrated stock and its recent past

Since the beginning of this year, the stock has fallen a whopping ~19% in nominal terms, while the total return has exceeded 10%, which unfortunately is >7% worse than the S&P 500 Index (SP500) (SPX) over the same period:

Data by YCharts

Why did it happen?

Drewry's composite world container index, which everyone looks at to gauge the upside or downside potential of the company's revenues in the foreseeable future, continued its downward trend YTD, giving ZIM investors a big scare.

Drewry's composite World Container Index

An old investor adage encourages us to be greedy when others are fearful. But this time, investors' fear was justified - the drop in freight rates hit revenues and profitability hard, turning a highly profitable company into an unprofitable one.

Data by YCharts

When ZIM published its Q1 results, its stock dropped by 17%. The disappointing financials included a net loss of $58 million due to lower freight rates and weak demand, leading the company to withhold dividends for the first quarter; analysts anticipated muted dividends in the future given the challenging market environment.

SA News

What does the market expect from ZIM for Q2?

In mid-July, the company adjusted its full-year earnings outlook downward due to ongoing weak freight rates, particularly on the Transpacific route, with subdued demand resulting in lower volume growth. The revised guidance now predicts FY2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B-$1.6B and an adjusted EBIT loss of $100M-$500M, compared to previous estimates of $1.8B-$2.2B EBITDA and positive adjusted EBIT of $100M-$500M, with the CEO noting that anticipated second-half improvement in freight rates is no longer expected due to seasonality.

It seems that such negative news should lead to a further continuation of the downward trend. However, one month later, we see that the ZIM stock gained 9%:

YCharts, author's notes

Why did ZIM go up on bad news?

First off, the Drewry index is now up 19.8% from June 29th, which is a lot.

Also, most likely, the market initially expected a worse outcome than the new management forecast released last month. More precisely, it was most likely expected that the guidance cut would be deeper than it actually was. Be that as it may, the earnings revisions looked extremely bad even before this bad news:

Seeking Alpha Premium Seeking Alpha Premium

Currently, Wall Street analysts are predicting that ZIM will remain unprofitable until mid-FY2024, with the largest loss per share occurring in the first quarter of FY2024, which in my opinion doesn't seem entirely logical from a historical perspective.

Seeking Alpha Premium

From the quarterly data, EPS is no longer negative in 2H FY2024, but if we look at the full-year EPS numbers, we see that FY 2025 is still very unprofitable for ZIM - at least that's what the consensus data says.

Seeking Alpha Premium (author's notes)

Something is definitely wrong here - for the FY2025 annual and quarterly forecasts to match, ZIM must report a loss per share of -$1.84 for 2H FY2025 (exactly the same as in the second half of FY2024). But at the same time, revenue is projected to grow by 9.35% YoY in FY2025.

This is a very distant prospect that has yet to be lived, but it seems to me that the market is too negative on ZIM's recovery potential. If the upward momentum in the Drewry index that is now taking place continues, then I expect earnings revisions for the company that should have a positive impact on the stock.

If we talk about the short term - Q2 FY2023 - then we can take the recent report from ZIM's largest competitor, Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY), to help here.

Hapag-Lloyd's CEO noted, during the earnings call, that supply growth might exceed demand growth in the next 12-18 months due to the gradual recovery in demand and the introduction of new capacity.

Hapag-Lloyd's Q2 presentation

However, the second half of 2023 should be better for the overall market due to good seasonality, management said:

And whereas we saw globally the market being over 4% down in the first half of the year, I definitely expect that to be better in the second half also, because we look at it compared to a fairly weak, especially last four months of 2022. Source: Hapag-Lloyd's CEO, emphasis added by the author

Hapag-Lloyd's Q2 presentation

Also, don't forget that the Panama Canal drought problem hasn't gone away - I wrote about it in my last ZIM article and went into more detail about why this problem is a major bullish catalyst for the stock. To date, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is facing challenges due to an extreme drought that is unprecedented in history, surpassing even the 2019-20 drought, The Guardian writes (August 14, 2023). In response, the ACP has taken measures such as reducing the number of vessels passing through each day and limiting the maximum vessel depth, which has led to a backlog of vessels waiting to pass through and prompted companies to seek alternative routes.

However, I'd not expect ZIM to provide a more positive outlook during its Q2 FY2023 earnings call just because of all of the above. Buying ZIM stock before the report release for a one-day jump makes no sense - the same Hapag-Lloyd stock is now trading 5.5% lower after its report was released.

Quick takeaway

In my opinion, ZIM should be treated with caution. The stock has been falling for a very long time, and ahead there will be no dividends, which saved early shareholders who didn't close their positions last year. I expect the upcoming report to provide the same information regarding the market situation that we saw in Hapag-Lloyd's presentation. I don't expect strong EPS and revenue beat this time around. But I don't expect more pessimistic forecasts either - in my opinion, Wall Street has already punished the company enough with its estimates. We should probably wait for some upward earnings revisions in the second half of the year - that's when ZIM has the best chance of recovering further.

Be that as it may, I continue to keep ZIM in my portfolio and add more shares regularly. I've no plans to close the position anytime soon. It may take years to see a significant return - I'll take that chance for myself.

Good luck with your investments!