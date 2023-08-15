BackyardProduction

Last week we wrote about the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ). The fund provided investors with exposure to Treasury bonds STRIPS with 25 or more years left to maturity. We were not too excited with the prospect of rating it a buy at this stage of the macro cycle. Heck, we did not even want to own the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) or the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (EDV), funds with lower duration portfolios than ZROZ. Fact is, to give up the current short term yields to lock in the long term rates just leaves too much on the table at this point. Sure, longer maturity bonds could do well in a deflationary scenario, but the flip side noted in our conclusion governed our verdict in that piece.

Yes, interest rates can be cut down the line and if we have a massive deflationary bust, the long-dated bonds would do well. The flip side is that we have never run such horrible deficits with unemployment so low. So there is an avalanche of supply of bonds and that supply will increase in a recession.

Source: ZROZ: PIMCO Fund Is A Big Bet On A Deflationary Bust

Today, we bring to you a fund that is on the opposite end of the government debt spectrum, the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL).

The Fund

This passive ETF seeks to track the returns of the ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index. The benchmark is made up of one component at any given time, and that is the most current or "on-the-run" issue of the 3 month Treasury Bill available to trade on its monthly rebalancing date. TBIL, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets in the components of the index. 20% of the total assets may be comprised of securities that are not part of the index, but that the advisor believes will help the ETF track it. TBIL can also participate in reverse repurchase agreements for up to a third of the total assets. Treasury Bills are discount or zero coupon securities, that is, they are purchased below par and the investor is repaid the par value at maturity. The difference between the purchase price and the par is deemed interest. An investor in TBIL, however, gets paid a monthly distribution despite the underlying holdings being 3 month Treasury Bills.

With inception in August 2022, TBIL is a relatively new offering of its kind. Its market value is around $1.4 billion and its most recently published portfolio is made up primarily of the Treasury Bills maturing in October 2023.

Fund Website

This makes sense when we take into account that the last balancing of the index was at the end of July. The 3 month treasuries yield 5.28% currently.

Data by YCharts

TBIL does not get to pocket the entire yield since it has expenses to pay, namely, the annual management fees of 0.15%. Taking that into account, this ETF has around 5.12% available to distribute to its unitholders and that is reflected under the most recent 30 Day Sec Yield on TBIL's website.

Fund Website

Based on the last distribution of $0.2167, TBIL currently yields 5.20%, a little higher than its SEC Yield.

Fund Website

TBIL just started last summer, and outperformed its benchmark for the period ended February 28, 2023.

Semi Annual Report

Its opportune start date is also reflected in its total returns to date. A 4.30% return on what is essentially a cash parking opportunity is no longer a unicorn in today's times.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

The risks of holding this ETF are negligible, be it interest rate risk, duration risk, reinvestment risk and credit risk. The reasons that made us stay out of longer term Treasury Bonds last week, work in TBIL's favor. While the decision on whether one should give preference to short term or long term Treasury securities could span several hundred pages as we weigh GDP growth, inflation, yields, real yields and demographics, we want to focus on one chart.

Hussman Strategic Advisors

This is a beautiful long term study which shows that generally, long term bonds are only worth buying when they yield more than the weighted average of 3 components.

1) 3 Month Treasury Bills (Weighted at 50%).

2) 12 month Core CPI (Weighted at 25%).

3) 12 Nominal GDP (Weighted at 25%).

The biggest component here are the 3 month Treasury Bills and this makes intuitive sense as well. Why lock in 10 year yields at 4.2% when you can get 5.5% on the short end? Sure the rates can be cut but with a 1.3% starting yield differential you are pricing in a lot of cuts. The other two components are also important as they measure nominal GDP run rates and inflation.

Two months back (chart data is till June 16, 2023) the chart told you to avoid long term bonds in favor of short term Treasury Bills. Our weighted average was 5.7% vs 3.8% for 10 year bonds. Not even remotely a close call. That was the right decision as long bonds have been torpedoed since then.

If we update our numbers we get:

1) 3 Month Treasury Bills at 5.47%

3) 12 Month Core CPI at 4.70%

3) 12 Month Nominal GDP at 6.28%

Weighted average of the three is at 5.48% and 10 Year Bond yields are at 4.17%. Again, not even a close call.

One final tidbit here is that you need 5% more than the weighted average to do better. So today you would need the 10 Year Bonds to yield 5.75% (5.48% X 1.05) to prefer them over Treasury Bills. Quite a daunting task, no? This system of favoring shorter term bills works quite well and the one exception where the red line really outperformed was in the pandemic.

Hussman Strategic Advisors

Otherwise it is very hard for long term bonds and funds dedicated to them like ZROZ, EDV and TLD, to do better than Treasury Bills when conditions are not ripe. Currently, the risk reward works resoundingly in TBIL's favor.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.