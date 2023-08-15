Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q2 2023 U.S. Retail Preview: Services Continue To Outperform Retail

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • The Leisure Products group is hampered by difficult year-over-year earnings comparisons.
  • Consumers continue to feel the pressure of higher food prices on their spending power and continue to gravitate towards the discounters for everyday low prices.
  • Mall stores had been struggling with weak traffic even before the coronavirus pandemic forced most to shut their doors in the spring of 2020.

Empty Coffee Shop Interior With Wooden Tables, Coffee Maker, Pastries And Pendant Lights

onurdongel

By Jharonne Martis

The LSEG U.S. Retail and Restaurant Q2 earnings index, which tracks changes in the growth rate of earnings within the sector, is expected to show a 17.6% growth over last year's levels. Our metrics show that six of 10 consumer-related industries

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.