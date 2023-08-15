Canadian Pacific Kansas City: The Go-To Railroad For Growth
Summary
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City remains confident in its long-term potential despite challenges in the second quarter.
- The company reported a 2% revenue growth rate and a 5% volume decline compared to the previous year, adjusted for the merger.
- CP expects high single-digit revenue growth through 2028 and is trading at a premium valuation due to its expected fast growth compared to other railroads.
All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.
Introduction
To most, it's no surprise when I say that I'm very bullish on the future of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (NYSE:CP), often referred to as CPKC, or Canadian Pacific, as old habits die hard.
Last month, I wrote an article titled Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited: I'm So Bullish, It Hurts.
In that article, we discussed the company's long-term potential, fueled by the merger, which allows it to service all North American nations.
A part of its outlook is the expectation of high single-digit annual revenue growth. The company confirmed this guidance in its recent earnings call, despite having a tough time dealing with cyclical weakness.
Speaking of cyclical weakness, in this article, we'll discuss the company's 2Q23 results, which showed a mix of cyclical headwinds, one-off issues like strikes and hardware problems, and long-term tailwinds that are expected to get support from higher volumes going into 2024.
Investors seem to anticipate a breakout, which means I'm buying during corrections, confident that CP shares will yield substantial returns when economic growth bottoms out.
The chart below compares CP shares to the ISM Manufacturing Index. Shares have not shown much downside despite slower economic growth, as investors like the long-term risk/reward.
Hence, in this article, we'll discuss...
- why I'm buying bigger corrections like I have been doing for the past two years.
- why we can expect CP shares to break out the moment we get more economic green shoots.
So, let's get to it!
Despite Struggles, CP Remains Well On Track
The second quarter was challenging. All Class I railroads (and transportation companies in general) were struggling with the ongoing decline in economic growth.
With that in mind, total revenues in the quarter grew by 44%, and volumes increased by 24%.
Unfortunately, these numbers were caused by the merger.
Adjusted for the merger, CPKC's combined figures indicate a 2% revenue growth rate and a 5% volume decline compared to pro forma CPKC a year ago.
Foreign exchange rates had a 4% positive impact, while fuel had a 3% negative impact on the quarter's results.
With regard to these numbers, I have to say that 2% revenue growth is good. Most railroads were unable to grow revenue, as pricing gains were not strong enough to offset a steep decline in carloads.
In the case of CPKC, carloads were down just 2%. That's not a great number in itself, but given the bigger picture, it's a good result.
Based on that context, let's dive a bit deeper into the carload mix, as it tells us a lot about the economy and where growth may be headed in the next few quarters.
Grain volumes and revenues were down 5% and 2%, respectively, due to softer demand for U.S. grain caused by challenging year-over-year comparisons and drought-related factors.
Looking at the charts below, we see that big parts of the Corn Belt in the United States and large growing areas in Canada are experiencing drought.
The potash (fertilizer) segment saw an 18% decline in volumes and revenue due to a significant mechanical failure at the Portland Volk Terminal.
However, efforts are underway to divert volumes to other terminals while focusing on long-term export opportunities.
Coal volumes increased by 1%, but revenues were down 3%. Favorable comparisons in the second half of this year are expected to drive growth in coal, which is confirmed by a number of coal companies as well. In the case of CP, it will benefit from higher production at Teck's (TECK) Elkview mine.
The energy chemicals plastic portfolio experienced an 8% decline in both revenue and volume. Crude and plastic businesses were impacted by market spreads and maintenance.
Refined fuels remained steady, and a new multi-year partnership with Shell (SHEL) is anticipated to drive growth.
The metals, minerals, and consumer products segment saw a 7% growth rate in revenue with a 5% increase in volumes. Strong growth was driven by frac sand and steel, particularly in Mexico. Partnerships with Ternium and FDI are expected to accelerate growth in this area.
Automotive revenues and volumes increased by 24% and 11%, respectively, as the industry addressed inventory shortages. This is a major tailwind since the pandemic, as car companies amassed a lot of new orders without being able to turn these orders into finished vehicles. While orders are slowing down, railroads are now benefiting from easing supply chains and higher production numbers.
The intermodal business also faced challenges, with domestic intermodal impacted by market demand and competitive road rates.
Essentially, this means that companies continue to reduce inventory as demand is weak. Also, due to poor demand, trucking rates have come down, which makes trucking more competitive compared to rails.
The good news is that international intermodal helped offset these challenges with record Q2 volumes, aided by self-help initiatives and growth at the port of St. John.
Over the past few years, pre-merger Canadian Pacific has worked on major deals that are now paying dividends.
Adding to that, the Vancouver port strike had an estimated negative revenue impact of about $80 million. CPKC aims to recover much of this impact in the second half of this year.
The company also made tremendous progress in generating operating synergies and expanding its railroad.
Notably, on March 11th, CPKC launched the 1881 Mexico Mid-Bus Express service, which has consistently delivered the fastest transit times across the three North American nations. According to the company, the service has exceeded expectations so far.
CPKC has also actively expanded its service offerings and market reach.
Through the R-Transaction with CSX Corp. (CSX) in Alabama, CPKC has created a new gateway connecting Mexico, Texas, and the Southeastern United States, which I also discussed in my prior article.
Additionally, CPKC has prioritized sustainability through a strategic partnership with CSX to further develop its hydrogen locomotive program. An extended partnership with a technology company has also been renewed, which includes plans to integrate hydrogen locomotives into the Western portal.
Costs & Operating Performance
2% higher revenues met 12% higher expenses, which resulted in a 9% decline in operating income.
This also caused the operating ratio to increase from 60.3% to 64.6%.
While this indicates declining operating efficiency, it is still one of the best numbers in the Class I industry. Also, please bear in mind that these numbers are on a combined, post-merger basis.
Costs mainly rose because of currency headwinds, higher compensation (the company hired 6% more people to deal with improving demand down the road), and purchased services.
In addition to that, the company saw a 1% improvement in train speed, 25% fewer injuries, and no change in the length of its trains, as it remains one of the safest and most efficient railroads in North America.
Outlook & Valuation
Despite challenges, CPKC remains confident.
So, in closing, we're in the early stages of this combination, despite some short-term headbands and unique growth outlook that we laid out last month is unchanged. CPKC is poised to be the most relevant, well-known network in North America, where you're not in a continent, we're enabling commerce, amongst the United States, Mexico, in Canada. - CPKC 2Q23 Earnings Call
Furthermore:
[...] we continued to expect to deliver on the guidance that we laid out at our investor day.
The company continues to expect high single-digit revenue growth through 2028, supporting double-digit core revenue growth and a free cash flow conversion of close to 90%.
CPKC is trading at almost 20x NTM EBITDA, making it the most expensive railroad. However, there's an obvious reason for this valuation premium, as no other railroad is expected to grow as fast as CPKC.
Hence, using 2025 numbers, we're dealing with a 13.6x multiple.
13.6x EBITDA isn't deep value, but it's far from overvalued.
My strategy is to buy bigger corrections, as I expect CP shares to violently break out the moment economic growth indicators bottom.
At that point, the company will likely see higher volume across the board in addition to strong pricing power and secular benefits in agriculture, energy, automotive, and international intermodal.
The 2Q23 results weren't fantastic, but they confirmed that CP is the go-to railroad for growth in this environment.
As a shareholder and analyst, I believe that my thesis has been confirmed.
Takeaway
In a challenging landscape marked by cyclical headwinds and secular benefits, my confidence in CPKC remains unshaken. Despite a challenging 2Q23, the company's long-term potential, bolstered by its merger and expanded North American reach, remains attractive.
At nearly 20x NTM EBITDA, CPKC's premium valuation is justified by its unrivaled growth prospects.
My strategy is to capitalize on corrections and await the moment economic indicators bottom - that's when CP shares are poised to break out, riding the tide of enhanced volumes, robust pricing power, and sector-specific advantages.
While 2Q23 results weren't stellar, they reaffirm CP's status as the go-to railroad for growth.
