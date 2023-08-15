Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wheaton Precious Metals: Salobo Made The Difference This Quarter

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals reported a 12.5% decrease in revenues for Q2 2023 compared to the previous year.
  • The company produced 147,699 GEOs in 2Q23, down from the prior year quarter's 156,570 GEOs, and sold 138,835 GEOs.
  • I believe it is safe to accumulate WPM stock between $42.3 and $41.20, with a possible lower support of $41.2.

Gold and Silver Coins

rticknor

Introduction

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) released its second-quarter 2023 results on August 10, 2023.

Note: This article updates my previous article published on June 30, 2023. I have been following WPM quarterly results since Sep. 2018.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.37K Followers

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term WPM and own a long-term position as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.