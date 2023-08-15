Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Michael Burry's 13F: Nearly All-In On Market Crash After Months Of Radio Silence

Aug. 15, 2023
Logan Kane
Summary

  • After laying low, recent 13-F filings show that Michael Burry has placed huge short bets on the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100, with over $1.6 billion in notional value.
  • Burry appears to be betting on a sharp decline in stocks happening soon, particularly high-flying tech stocks.
  • As he did during the dot-com bubble, Burry also seems to see value in value stocks.
  • Some of his smaller holdings include Expedia, Charter Communications, Generac, Cigna, CVS Health, MGM Resorts International, and Stellantis.

the silhouette of the radio telescope

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

That was a classic Mike Burry trade," says one of his investors. "It goes up by 10 times, but first it goes down by half." This isn't the sort of ride most investors enjoy, but it was, Burry thought, the essence of value

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA, CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
A Serious Man
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (1.29K)
Thanks for the article. Some interesting food for thought as usual from Burry.
