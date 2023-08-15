Nuthawut Somsuk

I'm Buying USMV

My play is to reduce the beta in my portfolio by down weighting my high-octane stocks (there are others in my basket over and above the magnificent seven (MAG7). I'd like to think that because of their massive outperformance into what feels a weakening macro there is a chance both they and the broader market stumble or at the least take a breather. I have halved my exposure to those stocks and used the proceeds to buy into the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Worth noting is that USMV is a US only portfolio, it has just over $29bn in AUM and tends to focus on larger companies. There are about 171 stocks in the portfolio currently.

USMV Sector Splits (iShares)

Looking deeper we can see that there are above market weights to more conservative sectors like Consumer Staples, Financials (which include things like insurance stocks), Healthcare, Telecoms and of course Utilities. Certainly, a more defensive feel. You also earn a dividend (1.7%) which is larger than the current yield on offer in the SPY of 1.41% and the QQQ of 0.53%.

This ETF offers me an eclectic mix of stocks that tend to move on balance at a slower pace than the broader markets. Those with a keen eye will also see that Microsoft is a top 10 position. For a list of the entire portfolio please check here.

The top 10 positions account for 15.53% of the portfolio and the spread as you can see above is vast. However, if you are still a believer in Technology for the future or perhaps are a little nervous of being too underweight tech as a sector, it's still the largest weight in the ETF. The main driver of market performance is not lost on your exposure here and if markets continue to march higher you may not match the current rapid pace of the S&P 500 or Nasdaq but you're likely to still participate somewhat.

USMV Top 10 Holdings (iShares)

Why Now?

Markets have had a sharp recovery from their October 22 bottom whilst at the same time some of our biggest fears haven't subsided much, in my view. Rates remain high and are going to probably stay higher for longer, unless of course the labour market cools considerably, or the economy takes a sudden turn for the worst. Inflation is trending lower (which is great) but it's still too high, the jobs market remains firm too and these two items if anything keep the Fed up at night. Warning signs seems to be flashing red in things like PMI numbers, LEI numbers, credit card debt, 30-year mortgage rates etc. and there is a real risk that the market and us as investors have become a bit too complacent with the view that we do in fact avoid a recession and get the goldilocks outcome and soft landing we've all been hoping for.

S&P 500 higher than when rates were near zero (MacroMicro)

One thing that's keeping me up at night right now is that the S&P 500 has recovered to and exceeded levels we were at before interest rates started rising. This is especially odd, considering the sheer pace and scale of rate hikes I would have expected a more tepid response. Perhaps a period of digestion post such a move is worthy while we wait to see what the ultimate consequences of them may be? As of now it's as if nothing has changed. The market is expecting no impact to the economy from a move in rates from almost zero to 5.25-5.5%. Now I'm expecting the argument from you that it's the mega cap tech stocks that have helped this market along and you're right they have, the problem is you can't be invested 'in the market' and not own any of these companies, can you? I sure do. Even if you held an index tracker in the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq, you'd have massive exposure to these market behemoths.

Top 10 Holdings of SPY ETF (Morningstar)

Your S&P 500 tracker (SPY) has a weight of over 27% to big tech. Whilst your Nasdaq (QQQ) tracker takes that up to 42.82% (post its recent rebalance) IF the 'markets' fall it's because these companies fall the most. Not only are their weights incredibly large but they all have high Beta share prices too.

Top 10 Holdings of QQQ ETF (Morningstar)

Below is a chart of the combined performance of the Mag7 (orange line) versus the S&P 500 Year to date (YTD). Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META) and Tesla (TSLA) have had a phenomenal rally and they have absolutely crushed the broader market.

Mag7 vs SPY YTD (Tradingview)

By being invested in the market you have enjoyed this wonderful performance but if you think it's gone a little too far, considering the potential headwinds we face you may want to take the pedal off the gas a bit.

So how has it performed?

Over the longer term since inception the returns from this ETF have been excellent. Particularly considering its lower volatility then the market as a whole (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) in particular. Using the S&P 500 as the benchmark one would consider its BETA to be 1, QQQ on the other hand has a beta of 1.18 and USMV has one of 0.75. On this basis you would have enjoyed 11.78% returns since inception (18 October 2011) with a portfolio that has been 30% less volatile than the S&P 500 and 57% less volatile than the Nasdaq 100.

USMV performance since inception (iShares)

One would expect that depending on your risk profile or investment style something like SPY or QQQ would seriously outperform this low volatility strategy over time, well yes and no. QQQ started pulling away around 2014 whilst the SPY and USMV were in lockstep until just after the Covid19 bottom. From there both QQQ and SPY accelerated and as we know the one thing that both those indices have in common is a massive overweight to large cap tech stocks. The serious rally in 'growth' is the defining line ultimately.

USMV vs SPY vs QQQ since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Well how has it compared during the down times? In the last quarter of 2018 markets sank after a culmination of fears over central bank rate tightening and a US and China trade war gripped them. For the quarter SPY lost 6.93% & QQQ lost 9.42% whilst USMV fell just 2.3%. At their lows losses were 22.70% for SPY, 19.2% for QQQ & 12.25% for USMV respectively.

USMV vs SPY vs QQQ 2018 sell off (Seeking Alpha)

The Next big move down was of course the crash of Covid19. This black swan decimated markets from their peak on the 19th of February 2020 until they bottomed on the 23rd of March just over a month later. For this nothing was spared, this was a 'everything' selloff as the market and indeed the world was thrown into a place where we just didn't know what would come next... During this sell down USMV held up best until almost the very end as the Nasdaq bottomed first. We're scrapping here though to be honest the margins were slim and everything was a disaster.

USMV vs SPY vs QQQ during the Covid19 crash (Seeking Alpha)

2022 saw the next major sell off as soaring inflation, the war in Ukraine and the beginning of the most aggressive interest rate cycle in 40 years pushed markets into a tailspin. Interesting the SPY bottomed before the QQQ in 2022. The latter actually tested its bottom three times last year before it began its solid march higher. When it was all said and done though the losses racked up as follows: USMV -10.32%; SPY -19.95% and QQQ -33.71%

USMV vs SPY vs QQQ 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

Once again, they all fell of course but the low volatility factor saved many portfolios with its decline of just over 10% which was roughly half that of the SPY and just a third that of the QQQ. This is a reflection not only of how weak markets were last year but especially indicates how exposed we have become to our tech darlings.

Conclusion

To my mind there are several potential outcomes from here, firstly, markets can keep soaring at which point this call will be seen as silly and a complete waste of time.

Secondly Tech can take a well-deserved breather and the rest of the market can catch up a bit which means this move could be seen as quite timely.

Last of course is that the market sinks back down again, in which case we should be in a better position here than having full exposure to the growth dynamo's that have taken us to current peaks.

From a valuation perspective at a trailing twelve-month PE of almost 25.5x earnings, post this recent earnings season, I don't think the market is fairly priced at present.

I have decided to 'derisk' my portfolio by reducing my exposure to high octane high beta stocks and replacing them with an ETF that is far less volatile and a lot more diversified.

My sense is that markets have gone too far too fast and haven't fully digested the impact of several rate hikes on the economy. The exuberance around growth and AI in particular, has masked some real underlying problems out there and I've decided to play it safe as a result. As a long term investor with a mandate to be fully invested at all times I don't have the luxury of a large cash holding as a buffer and as a result need to adjust my weights as my view of the world changes.

I've opted for a group of less volatile stocks which will keep me in the game if I'm wrong but be gentler on the portfolio if I'm right!

I rate USMV a buy and have bought them in my equity portfolio.

