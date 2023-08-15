Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Time To Get 'Boring' With A Low Beta Investment In USMV

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
267 Followers

Summary

  • I suggest reducing exposure to high-beta stocks and investing in a low-volatility ETF to protect against potential market downturns.
  • USMV has held up better than the SPY during all three of the market's major pullbacks since its inception.
  • I recommend investing in USMV which has lower volatility and more diversified holdings.
  • Since inception returns of over 11% per annum coupled with a 1.7% dividend yield may make this attractive for those fearing a market downturn.
  • The Beta of the portfolio at 0.75 is 33% lower than the SPY (1) and 57% lower than QQQ (1.18).

Slow but stable investment or low fluctuate stock market concept, miniature figure turtle or tortoise walking on chalkboard with drawing green price line graph of stock market value

Nuthawut Somsuk

I'm Buying USMV

My play is to reduce the beta in my portfolio by down weighting my high-octane stocks (there are others in my basket over and above the magnificent seven (MAG7). I'd like to think that because of their massive

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
267 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USMV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.